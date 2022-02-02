Spotlight on Marfa Stance

Since outerwear label Marfa Stance’s launch in 2019, founder and chief executive officer Georgia Dant has emphasized the importance of “playfulness of modularity.”

“I wanted to create something that didn’t exist yet, I wanted to change how people buy clothes and wear clothes — how they conserve their pieces essentially. The idea of having your personal stamp on a piece, making that your uniform. It’s your vision and mind-set of the product — whoever you are and wherever you go — while increasing the longevity of the garment by having the ability to continuously evolve it by adding different colors, linings, hood, shell parkas, etc. The idea is that you buy a piece, curate it to your lifestyle and continually change it, rather than replacing it, to add to your lifestyle,” Dant explained during a preview of the brand’s latest collection.

Looks from Marfa Stance Courtesy

Each season, Dant offers new styles of Italian-made transformational outerwear starting at $850 (for quilted layers) up to $3,800 (for shearling versions), with buildable and interchangeable button-on accessories (liners, hoods and collars) priced $195 to $455.

Looks from Marfa Stance Courtesy

“Everything is a preorder process, but we do hold a lot of stock for certain things. Once they sell out, then we replace. We also do the same process with our fabrics. At the end of each season, we do a patchwork style using up all of our leftover fabric,” Dant said of the “deliberately sustainable” line.

Looks from Marfa Stance Courtesy

In addition to Marfa Stance’s core direct-to-consumer business, the brand now counts Net-a-porter, Browns, Harrods, Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, specialty boutiques and more as retail partners, as well as retail partners.