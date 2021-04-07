After having their first collection nearly destroyed in a fire in their New York City apartment, cofounders Thermal and K$ace rose from the ashes under a new company name: Whensmokeclears.

The brand launched in 2016 and consists of genderless ready-to-wear, jewelry, accessories and footwear. Musicians and influencers including Swae Lee, Christian Combs, Young Thug and Gunna have been seen wearing the brand’s latest pieces.

Thermal, the luxury brand’s cofounder, creative director and designer, aims to redefine the fashion narrative with his abstract take on everyday staples, utilizing imaginative bold prints and kaleidoscopic patterns. Cofounder and chief brand strategist K$ace echoes this sentiment, stating that the brand is filling a white space that has been missing in the industry with its conceptual fashion aesthetic.

Bestsellers for the brand include the World Boss leather pants, retailing for $398, the Rise Radiant necklace, $310, and the Radiant Heart pearl necklace, $212.