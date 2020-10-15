Men’s and women’s trends continue to hew closer together, and one that’s already overlapped is head-to-toe leather. A timeless staple for any wardrobe, the concept of leather dressing is more prominent than ever, and also part of the brand ethos of Wildwood, the Ukrainian-based leather wear monobrand. “We wanted to work with leather because it is tough, rebellious and timeless,” said Artur Kulakovskiy, who, alongside close friend Anna Rybalchenko, founded the brand in 2014 with the goal of perfecting the leather jacket. The duo’s journey would later result in the brand’s expansion to include shearling jackets, coats, clothing (ranging from tops to voluminous pants, shorts and skirts) and accessories — all in leather, of course — all made by hand in their studio in Odessa.

With a minimalistic aesthetic, highlights from their fall release include, for women, an elongated version of a classic trenchcoat that can be worn both as an outer garment and a maxidress, blazers with bold and accented shoulders, corset tops and statement pieces such as a black biker dress cut and designed to mimic the traditional elements of the biker jacket. The men’s range skews toward classic outerwear options with a sporty undertone, such as stand collar bomber jackets and leather anoraks, apart from their evergreen offerings.

Price points range from $700 for their classic biker jackets to $1,000 for their more intricate designs, and the collection is sold via the brand’s own e-commerce site.