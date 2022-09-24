×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 24, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Versace RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2023

Fashion

Fall 2022’s 10 Essential Trends

Stella Jean Returns to the Runway with Her ‘WAMI’ Friends

The runway show paraded looks by Jean, Edward Buchanan and a range of multicultural talents part of the We Are Made in Italy collective.

Stella Jean RTW Spring 2023
Stella Jean RTW Spring 2023 Carlo Scarpato/Courtesy of Stella Jean

In 2020, Stella Jean pledged to only return to the runway when she would no longer be the sole Black designer on the Milan schedule.

She and Edward Buchanan, as well as Michelle Ngonmo, are to be credited for igniting a change within the country’s fashion system when they first established the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI collective, and soon thereafter got the support of the Camera Della Moda.

On Friday night, their dream came true as the collective mounted a show combining displays of Buchanan’s Sansovino 6 latest collection – hinged on denim that was distressed, bleached, acid-washed and worn back front – Jean’s spring effort, and several looks by the Fab Five, the moniker used by the collective each season to identify the five designers with migrant backgrounds selected for the talent support program.

Related Galleries

The general elections on Sunday have marked the entire Milanese week – with some designers using their fashion or their voice, and Instagram handles, to highlight the importance of taking a stance and voting.

Said Jean backstage: “It’s less than 48 hours until the elections, which are probably going to mark a disruption. This a signal of presence. Multicultural Italy exists, works and contributes to the economy.”

Among this year’s WAMI collective, Vietnam-born Phan Dang Hoang presented flowing handkerchief dresses made of deadstock silk scarves; Haitian talent Akilah Steward, who showed eco-designed satchel bags ; South Korea-born Kim Gaeun with a collection inspired by cartoon villains including a pink-dressed Cruella de Ville, and Eileen Claudis Akbaraly, who runs the socially charged Made for a Woman brand empowering Malagasy women through craft. She presented a shoe collection and experimental raffia pieces.

A broader group including Claudia Gisele Ntsama, Mokodu Fall, Karim Daoudi, Joy Meribe and Neha Poorswani sent down the runway tribute looks to Giorgio Armani, who in 2013 invited Jean to showcase her collection at the Armani Teatro during fashion week.

“I sense that they are proud to be part of made in Italy, they feel they have the responsibility,” Jean noted.

The Haitian designer, who presented a spring collection inspired by her Haitian roots, reprised her signature look of print-bearing full skirts with crisp cotton shirts and chic puffy-sleeved blouses and frocks. She said Armani has proved “how fresh his mind and thoughts are.”

The Italian designer will offer one of the Fab Five the opportunity to intern at Emporio Armani.

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Hot Summer Bags

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Stella Jean Mounts Diverse and Inclusive

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad