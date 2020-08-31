LONDON — Stella McCartney is seeking to speak to a young, gender-fluid generation with a new capsule collection that has a utilitarian twist and takes in her signature tailoring, as well as streetwear, coats and knits.

Known as Stella McCartney Shared, the collection launches this week on StellaMcCartney.com, in the brand’s directly operated stores worldwide, and at select wholesale accounts.

The designer said the collection is about diversity, individuality and “positivity in the face of climate change,” with materials including organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Jersey T-shirts and sweatshirts are made from 100 percent organic cotton, and are manufactured using up to 70 percent less water than conventional cotton, and no toxic chemicals or pesticides, according to the company. Parkas are produced from recycled polyester.

The designer worked with the London-based illustrator and comic-book artist Will Sweeney on the graphics, which are inspired by Seventies psychedelic prints and mechanical cars. The different shapes and characters have been splashed across shirts, T-shirts and sweaters.

The collection includes a double-breasted blazer with a roomy fit, sweatshirts, hoodies and a tote with a new version of the brand logo reading “Stella McCartney Est. 2001” and “23 Old Bond Street – London.”

There is also a puffer coat and chunky, multi-colored hiking boots made for walking miles and miles during climate change demonstrations.

Prices start at $325 for a T-shirt; $550 for a sweatshirt; $695 for a hoodie and $615 for the shoes.

“Our clothing has always playfully, rebelliously riffed on the dichotomy between masculine and feminine energies, and this capsule refreshed it for a rising generation with shared values and aesthetics,” said McCartney who, like other brands and designers, is in the process of re-structuring her company due to the impact of COVID-19 on sales.

“Youth today are naturally open-minded and fluid with gender. How they inclusively celebrate diversity and individuality is beautiful, using self-expression to affect social change, rising up collectively in the face of global social unrest and the climate crisis, to create the world they want to see.

“I love how we have remixed iconic pieces from the Stella wardrobe, such as the suit, the soft double coat, the trench and the puffer jackets – adapted and shared among the collection to underline an inclusive narrative.”

The collection echoes the themes of McCartney’s spring-summer 2020 men’s, and women’s resort collections, which were driven by climate change activism, and used words and motifs inspired by the novelist and nonfiction writer Jonathan Safran Foer’s latest book, which was published last year.

A benevolent-looking sunburst surrounded by clouds and blowing a big gust of wind was the leitmotif of both collections, which McCartney showed in Milan last year. Above the sun were the words “We Are the Weather,” the title of Safran Foer’s book.

At the men’s spring-summer 2020 launch party in Milan last June, guests were greeted with fashionable young protestors chanting “We. Are. The. Weather.” They held up picket signs that read “Hopeful” and “We are entirely free to live differently,” phrases from the book.