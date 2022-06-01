Stella McCartney Gets New Queen’s Honor Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

A STAR FOR STELLA: Stella McCartney is among more than 1,000 members of the British public to receive an honor from Queen Elizabeth II in the monarch’s annual Birthday Honors list, which has been released this year ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

McCartney has been named a Commander of the Order of the British Empire, or CBE. She received her OBE, or Order of the British Empire award, from the queen in 2013. The Birthday Honors list is meant to recognize “the extraordinary contributions and service of people across the U.K.”

McCartney has been intensifying her work on the sustainability front, and later this summer will release a bag made from mycelium, or mushroom, leather which is made using organic material, and minimal energy. She is collaborating with the California-based company Bolt Threads on the project.

The designer has also been working with Prince Charles on environmental projects, and last year represented the fashion industry at the G7 summit in Cornwall, England.

Ahead of the summit, the Prince of Wales gathered some of the most powerful chief executive officers to meet with world leaders in Cornwall and demand “coordinated action to tackle climate change.” The group is known as the Coalition of the Willing, and the leaders manage a total of $60 trillion.

McCartney said she was honored to represent the fashion industry, “one of the most polluting in the world. My goal is to drive change, encourage investments and create lasting difference through incentives supporting the next generation.”

“I hope the G7 Summit will translate our message into policies bringing us closer to creating a cruelty-free society that is kinder to all creatures, Mother Earth and each other,” she added then.

In 2013, McCartney accepted her OBE award from the queen wearing a bespoke navy suit of her own design. She donned a headpiece made from two Cartier jewels — one a family heirloom — sewn together by Philip Treacy. She wore the jewels with an antique veil she bought when she was 15 years old at a vintage fair.

The designer attended the ceremony with her husband, Alasdhair Willis. “To receive an Order of the British Empire from the Queen is overwhelming. I feel proud, and blessed to be here,” McCartney told WWD at the time. “This is the kind of moment in one’s life that feels surreal. I am so grateful for this honor.”