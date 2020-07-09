A STELLA LINEUP: Stella McCartney has corralled her pals in the music industry for a debut digital festival, Stellafest, aimed at raising money to help end violence against women. The festival, which begins Thursday and runs until Sunday, will be accompanied by a charity auction in aid of the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

“Artists from our community have come together to create a festival that is truly global — using technology and social media to bring the mosh pit onto your mobile,” McCartney said. “While I was sad not to see Dad and all the other great performers at Glastonbury this year, we have put together an incredible lineup and are raising our voices to end violence against women, a cause more urgent now than ever.”

The Glastonbury music festival was among myriad summer events to be canceled in the U.K. due to COVID-19. Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift and Diana Ross were all set to perform at the annual event, which usually takes place at the end of June.

Among the acts set to perform at Stellafest are Taylor Hawkins, Brian Wilson, Kelis, Zuri Marley and Mademoiselle Yulia. Artists will also be offering exclusive experiences as part of the accompanying charity auction, which will be hosted by Princess.com and produced in partnership with Mastercard.

Prizes include a virtual studio visit with McCartney, plus a signed, one-off garment; a cooking class with Kelis, and a signed copy of Alicia Keys’ book “More Myself,“ and a 10-minute chat with the musician. The auction is taking place at priceless.com/stellafest.

Deborah J. Vagins, president and chief executive officer of NNEDV, called the festival, a “one-of-a-kind” digital event to help raise much-needed funds to help domestic violence advocates and survivors.

“More than one in three women around the world experience sexual or physical violence in their lifetime, and this violence disproportionately harms Indigenous women, Black women, and other women of color. Incidents of domestic violence have only increased during the lockdowns necessitated by COVID-19. We are so grateful for Stella McCartney’s innovation and dedication to address this urgent crisis,” she said.