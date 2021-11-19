×
Stella McCartney Talks About Her Big Beatles Family, ‘Get Back’ Doc

“’Hey Dad, are you up for another one?’" said Stella McCartney to Paul, referring to a new Beatles-fashion collaboration. The capsule, inspired by the new "Get Back" documentary, debuted on Nov. 19.

Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney, Goldie Hawn
Kate Hudson, Stella McCartney and Goldie Hawn Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

STELLA’S BEATLEMANIA: Stella McCartney’s “Get Back” capsule may be inspired by the new Disney+ documentary directed by Peter Jackson, but the name is all wrong. Instead, she should have named it after another Lennon-McCartney song, “Come Together.”

McCartney has done Beatles-inspired capsules before: Her women’s pre-fall and men’s fall 2019 collections were inspired by the 4K-digitized, re-released version of “Yellow Submarine.” She worked illustrations from that film into an embroidered jacket and whipped Pop art portraits into intarsias on regenerated cashmere knits.

Jaden Smith
Jaden Smith at Stella McCartney’s “Get Back” launch party in L.A. on Nov. 18. Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

This latest collection, which dropped on Friday in Stella McCartney stores and on Net-a-porter, comes from a whole different — and more emotional — place.

The unisex capsule, which is part of McCartney’s spring 2022 collection, features graphics and typography inspired by the band’s album covers, and psychedelic prints done by their long-time collaborators, The Fool collective, whose artwork McCartney discovered hanging on a wall at her father’s house.

The Stella McCartney x The Beatles: Get Back capsule is vegan and sustainable, and includes a regenerated nylon bomber inspired by Paul McCartney’s own wardrobe.

Paula Abdul, Stella McCartney
Paula Abdul and Stella McCartney Courtesy of Marc Patrick/BFA.com

McCartney said she was moved by the documentary, seeing her late mother Linda, and the band together, happy, close and collaborating. She said she was struck by the Beatles’ enduring sense of style, and by the “honest, irreverent” mood of the footage, which shows the band as they plan their first live show in more than two years.

“I thought there needed to be a conversation about the fashion side,” she said. So she pitched a collaboration to her father Paul, along the lines of “’Hey Dad, are you up for another one?’ And I was very lucky his answer was ‘yes,’” said McCartney in a telephone interview from L.A.

But she’s Beatles royalty, so the conversation didn’t end there. “You have to present to the rest of the Beatles family. The beauty of the Beatles is that it’s a four-way decision. And I have this added element that I have to do them proud,” she said.

“It could have been easy — I could have taken a piece of artwork and shoved it on a T-shirt. But I didn’t look at it that way. I’m the only Beatles kid who’s in the fashion industry, the only one who could deliver on this. I wanted Ringo to love it, Olivia [Harrison] to love it, Yoko to love it and obviously I want my father to love it — and the public, too.”

Stella McCartney Talks About Her Big
The nylon bomber from Stella McCartney’s “Get Back” collection. Courtesy of Joe Murphy/Stella McCartney

The collection, which features jeans, hoodies and a kimono coat with the faces of the Fab Four, nods to late ’60s counterculture, the laid-back mood of the era. It features organic cotton denim, a patchwork cardigan coat, knit tracksuits and accessories. It also reflects Stella’s pride of place in the big Beatles family.

“The Beatles have always transcended any age, race, demographic. They’re everywhere. And I think you watch the film and think about what precious, precious things have happened, and for all of us to have been witness to that, and still be able to experience it. For me, the film brings generations together. It speaks to everyone, even to little children. You can’t escape that music. It really does rise above all the noise.”

McCartney brought a buzzy crowd together in L.A. to mark the launch on Thursday night.

She held it at the Henson Recording Studios, with performances by the likes of Beck, Wendy & Lisa, Rain Phoenix, and Harper Simon. Myles Hendrik and Zuri Marley played DJ sets, and guests included Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Lee Roth, Sean Lennon, Al Pacino, Amy Poehler, Reese Witherspoon and Sam Taylor-Johnson.

It was a short trip — she was on her way back home to London the following day — but she managed to squeeze a lot in. “I saw my godchildren, caught up with friends. And I wanted to be able to celebrate the city, to come back to America and to some sunshine.”

