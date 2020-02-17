AHEAD OF HIS TIME: This is Stephen Jones’ 40th anniversary year and he’s only just begun to party. The prolific milliner who’s most certainly become one of Eurostar’s most valued customers, given the number of trips he makes to Paris, held a cocktail party at his Covent Garden shop and atelier to showcase some of his favorite works.

His exhibition was called “It’s About Time,” and Jones dedicated different parts of the store to the major collaborations he’s undertaken over the decades, including Claude Montana and John Galliano for Dior and his own early works for the likes of Boy George and Spandau Ballet.