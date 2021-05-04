The #StopAsianHate movement has taken off on social media.

Fueled by celebrity, media and influencer posts, the hashtag has garnered $173 million in media impact value from more than 40,000 posts, according to Launchmetrics.

Sephora topped the list of brands that have posted about #StopAsianHate, earning $1 million in MIV via 118 posts. Fenty Beauty garnered $248,000 in MIV via 56 posts, followed by MAC Cosmetics, Tatcha, Morphe, Estée Lauder, Hero Cosmetics, Milk Makeup, Shiseido and Tula.

BTS earned the most MIV — $6 million — with a single post shared on Twitter.

Media-wise, Diet Prada racked up the most MIV — $5.8 million with 27 posts. NextShark, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, People, Complex and ESPN followed. Olivia Munn earned $2.1 million in MIV with 109 posts, and Bruce Lee garnered $1.6 million in MIV with 37 posts.

Influencer Aimee Song, who will speak on a panel at Launchmetrics’ upcoming Beauty Content Killers event, expressed relief that “people are actually more aware and acknowledging” anti-Asian hate within the U.S. and at large.

“A lot of people were not aware of what was happening, or they kind of knew, but they didn’t think it was such a serious issue or thought it was a one-off,” Song said.

She noted that there is “a lot of pressure” on the AAPI community, and BIPOC community at large, to be vocal about anti-Asian violence, despite the inevitable mental health toll caused by regularly consuming graphic social media content.

“Not only do we have to exist, somehow everything has to turn into something political or we have to be an advocate, which is an added stress on our mental health,” Song said. “I know it’s not just on the AAPI community. White people go about their day without thinking about much other than their personal lives. Now, [AAPI and BIPOC individuals] have the added stress of being a political advocate or asking people to stop killing us.”

To combat anti-Asian hate long term, fashion and beauty brands should hire Asian talent in full-time positions at their companies and promote them to leadership roles, Song said.

“[Companies are] hiring more Asian people [for campaigns], but it seems performative when the people within your company are all white,” Song said. “The biggest thing companies can do is hire within your company and make sure these people have leadership roles. It will naturally become a more diverse space in terms of everybody having an equal opportunity.”

