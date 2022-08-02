×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

A Closer Look at the ’80s-inspired Beauty Looks in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Lead makeup artist Amy L. Forsythe talks about how she used beauty to differentiate between settings and about the show’s reigning popularity.

Stranger Things 4
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Grace
STRANGER THINGS. Joseph Quinn as Eddie
STRANGER THINGS. Millie Bobby Brown as
STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Charlie
View ALL 20 Photos

“Stranger Things 4” was arguably one of the biggest TV debuts of the year, garnering 1 billion views in less than a month after its debut and resonating with viewers for its storyline, ’80s nostalgia and beauty looks, which fans are still asking lead makeup artist Amy L. Forsythe about, she said.

“I feel like our characters are so lovable that people latch onto them,” she said about the show’s popularity. “People are like, ‘What lipstick did you use on so and so? What eye shadow? There are also people in cosplay and they look for every little detail. Like, ‘How big are Eddie’s tattoos?’ They’re just hungry for information, which is really fun.”

Forsythe, who has worked on the hit Netflix show since its first season, satisfies this hunger through her Instagram account, where she’s been posting in-depth looks at specific beauty moments fans are asking about.

Related Galleries

One character that resonated the most is Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn, who joined the cast this season. Forsythe has posted several photos on her Instagram showing detailed images of the character’s tattoos for fans who are looking to recreate the style.

Forsythe thinks the looks resonated so much with fans for their authenticity and range of looks from the mid- to late-1980s.

“I’ve gotten so many calls from colleagues and people that were like, ‘I lived in the ’80s and this was so spot on,’” she said. “They’re like, ‘I wore that makeup and my friend is like that [character].’ I feel like people really resonated with that. And the people that weren’t there back then, I feel like they can still feel that authenticity when they watch it and it just looks so cohesive.”

Forsythe’s approach to the beauty in “Stranger Things 4” is different than the norm. Instead of focusing on the beauty of the main characters, Forsythe focused more on the background characters. This approach was to uphold the authenticity and personality of the show’s established characters, but also set the distinct settings of the fictional Hawkins, Ind., and Lenora, Calif.

While the characters in Hawkins are more bare and traditional, the characters in Lenora embrace the graphic colors and retro-inspired trends prevalent in 1986.

“[The beauty] paints a picture of who those people are and where they’re from,” she said. “I think you can really tell the difference between somebody who lives in Hawkins and someone who lives in California. They’re two totally different worlds and I think that’s a really cool thing to remember. Like, just because something is ‘in’ in one area, it might not be ‘in’ in another area. But that’s the show — it’s showing you different types of people from different places, and I think that the beauty really showcases that.”

Forsythe stated one of the scenes that really stood out to her is the rollerskating rink scene from the beginning of the season because she got to play around with ’80s beauty trends, especially for the bully characters.

Stranger Things 4
A still from “Stranger Things 4.” Courtesy of Netflix

“The California [scenes] I would say were so much fun because you really got to show that this is ’80s cinema,” Forsythe said. “Like, this is the makeup you see when you go back and look at ’80s movies. The background is a character in our show, so I feel like with the bullies, we specifically added things to them that [replicated] ’80s icons. You have the glitter eye shadow, you have lots of blush, you have the pink lip gloss and all of these things that you can’t necessarily put on one of the lead actors without it being distracting.”

While she stuck with a simpler beauty approach for the main characters, Forsythe said the character she thinks had the most striking beauty moment in “Stranger Things 4” is Robin Buckley, played by Maya Hawke.

Toward the end of the season, the character eschews her tomboy aesthetic for a more girly one to impress a male psychiatric doctor. The character gets a makeover from Nancy Wheeler, played by Natalia Dyer, who Forsythe said replicated makeup on Robin that she’d seen on her mother.

“We’ve never seen [Robin] in a beauty makeup look,” Forsythe said. “When we see her go to [the] Pennhurst [Mental Hospital], we see her out of her element and as Nancy sees her mom doing makeup. It’s a fish out of water sort of thing, but I thought it was really fun.”

Overall, Forsythe said the most fun part of “Stranger Things 4” was the season’s larger scope of characters and how that gave her the opportunity to experiment with her looks.

“It was really fun this season because the world did get a little bit bigger, so you get to introduce a little bit more of the ’80s stereotypical vibe through the characters,” she said. “We have the Dungeons & Dragons [characters], we’ve got the jocks and the bullies in California, so you really get to start touching on all of these things that you really hadn’t been able to showcase before.”

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Hot Summer Bags

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

'Stranger Things' Season Four Beauty Breakdown:

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad