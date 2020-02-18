By  on February 18, 2020

EARTH, WIND AND FINANCE: Sustainability dominated the conversation during a reception at Number 10 Downing Street where the British Fashion Council touted the upcoming launch of its Institute of Positive Fashion and brands talked about the eco-moves they are making.

Guests from across the industry, including Harrods’ Michael Ward, Walpole’s Helen Brocklebank, Christopher Raeburn, Bonnie Takhar, Rejina Pyo, Wil Beedle, Roland Mouret, Sophia Neophitou-Apostolou, Marco Gobbetti, Fabrizio Zappaterra and Anne Pitcher, gathered at the British government’s HQ at the end of the five-day fashion showcase.

