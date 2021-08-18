×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: WHP Global Acquires Lotto Sport Brand

Business

Old Navy Redefines Inclusion Offering ‘Every Style in Every Size’

Business

Target’s Momentum Continues Into Back-to-school Season

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up ‘Casual Put-Together’ Clothing

The Santa Cruz-Calif.-based brand's organic cotton foundation pieces, block-printed and Khadi cotton blouses and dresses are made in partnership with artisans in India.

WVN Brand Dress
WVN Beaux dress. Courtesy

From selling dresses made from upcycled saris in the parking lot at Grateful Dead concerts to selling organic cotton T-shirts in the aisles of 250 Whole Foods stores, Kate Fisher is a pioneer in the sustainable clothing space with nearly 30 years’ experience.

After founding Synergy Organic Clothing with her husband and business partner Henry Schwab in Santa Cruz, Calif., in 2005, and growing it into a B Corp-certified, women’s brand of casual knits sold under the label WVN For You exclusively at Whole Foods, now she is spinning off a more elevated collection.

Labeled simply WVN, it serves up “casual put-together” clothing designed for “women who want to love the world and look good doing it,” she said. Everything is made in Fair Trade Certified factories using GOTS certified fabrics.

The fall collection features foundation layers, including cozy organic cotton ribbed sleep shorts, oversize cardigans, joggers, leggings and bra tops in earthy hues like maple sugar, blue spruce and peachy keen. Cotton chambray jumpsuits, carnation or leaf block-printed blouses and solid Khadi cotton shirt dresses made in partnership with artisans in India are among the more put-together items in the casual offerings.

Related Galleries

“My favorite pieces come from heritage fabrics. The block prints are all hand done in a tradition that dates back to 1000 BC,” said Fisher, who started her journey in apparel in the early ’90s when she took a break from studying at UC Berkeley and bought a one-way ticket to Kathmandu. She developed a passion for the traditional fabrics and embroideries of Nepal and India, incorporating them into clothing to sell at concerts and festivals back home. “I also have a huge passion for Khadi fabric, which is hand-spun and hand-loomed. Gandhi was a proponent of keeping that tradition alive in India.”

Fisher plans to drop a capsule each month focusing on a new print and color story.

WVN, which retails for $52 to $288, is available at shopwvn.com, and select retailers including Sylvester & Co in Sag Harbor, Park Story in Washington, D.C., and Wendy Foster in Montecito, Calif.

 

WVN Kate Fisher
WVN founder Kate Fisher. courtesy

 

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Sustainable Brand WVN Serves Up 'Casual

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad