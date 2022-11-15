Swarovski Partners With The Mark Hotel to Create Holiday Wonderland

Swarovski has brought its magic to The Mark Hotel this holiday season by creating a sparkling wonderland. A glittering display of Swarovski decorations inspired by gingerbread, the holiday season’s favorite cookie, has taken over The Mark Hotel at 25 East 77th Street in Manhattan.

The gingerbread facade is made from millions of toffee-colored Swarovski Crystals with a roof of frosting and whipped cream made from hand-sculpted and crystal-dusted fiberglass. Giant candy canes and a spectacular emerald-colored bow frame the entrance, while giant uniformed nutcrackers stand guard.

Two gingerbread-themed candy carts by the entrance sell hot chocolate and edible mega lollipops. The oversize candy treats are in the shape of luminous Swarovski crystals in various festive colors.

Inside the lobby, the gingerbread theme continues with a Christmas tree and jewelry showcases to provide inspiration for this gifting season. Thought the installation, Swarovski used reignited crystals, giving unused crystal stock that would otherwise go to waste a chance to shine.

Alexis Nasard, chief executive officer of Swarovski, said, “New York City is synonymous with the holidays, which makes this a natural partnership for us. Swarovski brings joy to everyone through our creations, and we are delighted to ignite this year’s celebrations with our ornaments and figurines, which truly showcase Swarovski’s creativity and unique savoir-faire. With mesmerizing experiences, like our gingerbread house at The Mark, we invited everyone to open the wonder.”

The Mark’s facade was designed by Swarovski’s creative director Giovanna Engelbert.

“The Mark is a New York City icon, and we are so pleased to bring Swarovski’s vision of holiday joy and wonder to this prestigious hotel. For me, gingerbread evokes childlike wonder, inspiring us to dream, so it has been a great pleasure to design an experience that will spark people’s imaginations at this magical time of year,” Engelbert said.

Izak Senbahar, president of Alexico Group and owner of The Mark Hotel, added, “With this year’s extraordinary holiday display, done in collaboration with Swarovski, we are excited to continue our tradition of creating magical moments at The Mark Hotel. This glittering winter wonderland will bring joy and love you our beloved New York City at the most wonderful time of the year”

As reported, Swarovski’s new holiday campaign is fronted by Bella Hadid, who plays a miniaturized playful fairy, with giant bows for wings, emerging from and peeping into huge colorful Swarovski boxes and marveling at the sparkling, super-sized bracelets, necklaces and Christmas stars.