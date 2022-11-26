×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend November 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Buys Fine Jewelry Producer Pedemonte Group

Business

Frasers Group Buys Troubled Gieves & Hawkes

Business

Black Friday OK, Still Not What It Once Was

Sybilla’s Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

"The Invisible Thread" will run until Jan. 15.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 16: Several people look at some of the designs that make up the exhibition 'Sybilla. El hilo invisible', at La Sala Canal de Isabel II, on 16 October, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. This is the largest exhibition dedicated to the Spanish designer Sybilla, who travels through the different creative states through which she has passed in her 40-year career. Considered by many the main creator of Spanish fashion since Cristobal Balenciaga, Sybilla has evolved her chromatic range, the fabrics chosen and the technique of the garments, to reach a complexity and mastery that elevate her to the category of the great couturieres of the History of Fashion. (Photo By Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press via Getty Images)
"The Invisible Thread" at Sala Canal de Isabel II. Europa Press via Getty Images

LONDON — The Sala Canal de Isabel II, an exhibition hall in Madrid, Spain, that resembles a lighthouse from the outside, is shining a spotlight on the work of native fashion designer Sybilla, who rose to fame in the ’80s with minimal avant-garde designs.

The retrospective, titled “The Invisible Thread,” is the designer’s largest exhibition to date, running until Jan. 15, and curated by her friend Laura Cerrato Mera.

It will include more than 80 pieces of Sybilla’s designs, as well as catalogues, catwalk show footage, lavish invitations, press clippings and artifacts to illustrate the designer’s four-decade career.

Related Galleries

The exhibition space is divided into five sections across five floors — “The Basting Thread,” “The Warp Thread,” “The Weft Thread,” “The Thread of Time” and “A Thread of Whispers” — to track Sybilla’s success.

“Preparing this exhibition under Laura Cerrato’s guidance has forced me to assess and somehow rationalize my working processes over the years and, through my conversations with her, has helped me understand them,” Sybilla says. 

The exhibition starts in the 1980s, when the designer was part of the La Movida Madrileña countercultrual movement that took place after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. This is where Sybilla established her designs by sharing them with her community and started a longtime collaboration with photographers Javier Vallhonrat and Juan Gatti.

MADRID, SPAIN - 2022/10/01: Woman's coat is displayed during the exhibition "Sybilla. The invisible thread" at the Canal de Isabel II room in Madrid. The exhibition was dedicated to the Spanish designer María Sybilla Sorondo and covers the different creative states she has gone through in her 40 year career. (Photo by Atilano Garcia/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
“The Invisible Thread” at Sala Canal de Isabel II. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Sybilla has always had a flair for architecture in her garments — on display on the second floor is her practice of painting fabrics and playing with sculptures and geometry, which expanded into bridalwear. 

Sensuality and beauty are the theme of the third section, “The Weft Thread,” where Sybilla showcases contrasting ideas, including angles and curves, rigidity and fluidity, black and color, and extravagance and simplicity in her “Airport” collection from 1989, and pieces from her Sybilla Noche line.

The Spanish designer was a sustainability leader in the ’90s and worked briefly for the Italian house of Capucci before taking a long hiatus after to focus on craft and interiors, which is on display in “The Thread of Time.”

“A Thread of Whispers,” the final section, features a special video where Sybilla meditates on the epochs of her career, the fashion industry, her aspirations and obsessions.

“It hasn’t been easy for me, as everything I do tends to be quite spontaneous and unconscious. I do what I like, what comes up at any given moment, and I’m the first to be surprised by the results,” she concludes.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Hot Summer Bags

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sybilla's Retrospective Reflects on a Four-decade Career in Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad