×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: June 30, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

LGN Louis-Gabriel Nouchi Wins 2023 ANDAM Fashion Award

Eye

Rating the ‘And Just Like That’ Season Two Costumes So Far

Fashion

Tiffany Issues Statement Following Fire at Its Landmark Store

Tamara Ralph Returns to Paris Couture, Begins a New Career Chapter

Two years after Ralph & Russo collapsed into administration, Tamara Ralph is back with an eponymous company and an even stronger will to succeed.

Tamara Ralph has returned to the Paris couture calendar with her new, eponymous label.
Tamara Ralph has returned to the Paris couture calendar with her new, eponymous label. Courtesy

LONDON Tamara Ralph has returned to the Paris couture calendar, with a new, eponymous maison; a string of celebrity clients including Queen Rania of Jordan, Halle Berry and Lily James, and two big creative projects that are set to be unveiled next year.

It has not been an easy two years for the designer and cofounder of Ralph & Russo, the British couture and ready-to-wear brand that went into administration in 2021. Ralph and cofounder Michael Russo blamed the company’s failure on the pandemic, and the assets were later sold to Retail Ecommerce Ventures, owner of brands including Dressbarn.

Since then, Ralph has brought members of her old team back on board and is making a comeback with new, private backing.

Related Galleries

She’s showing her couture collection for the first time since before the pandemic, and plans to open a physical maison in the French capital later this year. Her her fall 2023 show will take place on July 3 in the Grand Salon at the Shangri-La Hotel.

In an interview, Ralph said she has matured over the past two years and the collection will reflect the stronger person she feels she has become.

Ralph said the collection embodies “a bolder femininity. There are lots of typical feminine details that I’ve always used in my design career, but this time I’ve made them harder, and stronger. I’ve crafted a lot of elements in metal, and almost created an armor with cage-like structures and shields,” she said.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Jordan's Queen Rania arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Tamara Ralph Getty Images

Ralph has worked with materials such as black velvet and white double satin, and a color palette that takes in terracotta orange and shades she describes as “gelato pink and fresh mint.”

The Australian-born, Monte Carlo-based designer describes the collection as “more confident. There is a fearlessness within it. Each piece stands on its own and is like a work of art. It is a celebration of the incredible talent and craftsmanship” in the studio, Ralph added.

In building this business, Ralph said she will not repeat past mistakes.

Ralph & Russo, which launched in 2010, was a successful, high-profile couture house, but it expanded at breakneck speed, moving into rtw, accessories, lingerie and eyewear and opening stores around the world. Ralph spent much of her time dashing around the globe, catering to clients in their homes, and on their yachts.

This time, Ralph said she’s keen to build strong foundations and move at a much slower pace. “I want to build this company very, very organically,” she said, adding that her clients have remained loyal to her over the years.

In May she dressed Queen Rania of Jordan for the coronation of King Charles III in a pastel yellow silk crepe pencil dress with a structured, off-the-shoulder bow collar and sheer sleeves.

In March, she dressed Halle Berry for the 2023 Oscars red carpet in a white keyhole cutout gown with thigh-high slits and shimmering pink rosettes.

Ralph said she’s happy to be back doing what she loves, and working with her old Ralph & Russo staff and suppliers, “everyone who I hold so dear or to me.” It’s a smaller team, she said, but that’s all part of the plan.

She said she still has a lifestyle vision and there are plans for rtw, but she’s taking her time.  

Ralph is also thinking beyond fashion, and said she’s working on two creative projects in other industries. She declined to reveal any details, but stressed that she is keen to access revenue streams outside fashion.

“I learned throughout COVID[-19] that it’s important to have other elements in the business that can help sustain the company,” she said.

“Although my vision will always be to build a lifestyle brand, I’m also working on two collaborations in the top tier of luxury. They’re with incredible brands at the top of their respective sectors. I’m doing things that I never thought I would, or could, do — and I love it,” said Ralph, whose first collaboration will be revealed in January.

Chanel Tribeca Lunch

Inside Chanel’s Tribeca Festival Luncheon

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad