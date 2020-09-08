Social commerce platform Teespring has a new vice president of marketing.

The company has hired Les Green, formerly the marketing director of Nike Africa and Nike Sportswear’s global brand director. In his new role at Teespring, Green will be tasked with working with and growing the company’s Rolodex of creators and platform partners, which include YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and, as of last week, TikTok.

In a statement, Teespring chief executive officer Chris Lamontagne called Green’s appointment “a significant moment for our creators, their fans and the business as a whole.”

For the past decade, Green has worked for Nike, where he launched Nike Tech Pack, worked on the 2012 London Olympics campaigns and relaunched Nike By You, formerly known as Nike ID.

In a statement, Green called Teespring “unrivaled” in the social commerce space. The future of commerce, he said, “will be social.”

“We already see that content and culture have moved to being primarily driven by social media so it’s inevitable that commerce will follow suit,” Green said. “I am excited to move to a company unrivaled in the space — where any relevant creator can scale their influence in almost any arena and reap more of the benefits by connecting directly to their fans.”

