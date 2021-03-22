Tezza Barton is rebranding her eponymous photo-editing app and launching merchandise.

Barton’s app, which she co-launched in 2018 with life partner Cole Herrmann, counts 3 million monthly users and has been downloaded more than 14 million times.

This month, Barton is giving her app, which charges users a fee of $3.99 a month or $39.99 a year, a new logo, new filters, templates and video effects, as well as merchandise.

“We wanted to make a product that sparks creativity — that goes from the app to the merch,” Barton said. “Our brand ethos is ‘the art of life’ and our mission is to shift negative connotations surrounding being an artist.”

Tezza’s debut merchandise includes a long sleeve T-shirt, $45; a phone case, $25, and a dad hat, $30. New pieces will drop on a monthly basis and will coincide with new app features.

Barton estimates that merch will account for 10 to 15 percent of 2021 revenue and will grow to be 30 percent of the business next year, with future launches and collaborations in the works.

“We’ll also plan to bring in partners, such as charities that are near and dear to myself and Cole, namely Sophie’s Place, which was established in loving memory of my own sister Sophie, an avid singer [and] songwriter, and offers dedicated spaces [such] as music therapy facilities built in children’s hospitals that treat young people suffering from pain, chronic illness and serious injury,” Barton said.

Tezza’s subscriber base more than tripled from 2019 to 2020 and is expected to double this year, according to Herrmann.

“The pandemic didn’t affect our business negatively,” he said. “People had some extra time to explore a hobby or try something new and creative. [The app] grew a lot during the pandemic, which we feel lucky to say.”

Tezza’s collage kits — which offer full-page photographs printed on matte paper — saw revenue grow 143 percent year-over-year from 2019 to 2020, according to Herrmann and Barton.

“We sell physical art on our website in the form of collage kits, but we’re working on art prints that we create with other artists,” Herrmann said. “This is the year of bringing that all together.”