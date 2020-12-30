As home has become the place for essentially everything this year — office, gym, lounge area — it was inevitable that consumers would invest what disposable income they could on home furnishings and decor. Just as there were quarantine fashion trends to emerge this year, here WWD spotlights seven of the biggest home trends of 2020.
1. Glam Games
High profile designers got into gaming — a popular quarantine activity — with elevated designs on these classics.
Jonathan Adler Tiger Lacquer Card Set
Louis Vuitton Billiards Table
Ralph Lauren Home Fowler Chess Set
2. Pillow Talk
Your home’s most important seating area deserved accent pillows with easy comfort and style.
Hermès Avalon Terre d’H Pillow
Jonathan Cohen Multi Color Fabric Felted Pillows
Overland Argentine Cowhide Pillow
3. Bright Colors
Colorful mood-boosting, vibrant accents helped bring positivity into the home.
Dior Dessert Plates
K.Haring Glass by Higher Standards Tray
MoMA Design Store Swing Tumblers
4. Aroma
Alongside cozy dressing, candles and diffusers helped to stimulate your senses in a relaxing way.
Cancelled Plans’ 90s Baby Candle
Lafco Frosted Pine Reed Diffuser
Byredo Cotton Poplin Candle
5. Fun Shapes
From playful candles to uniquely shaped decor, this trend livened up even the smallest spaces.
Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Ceramic Vase
Lex Pott Twist Candles
Lightology IC T2 Table Lamp by Michael Anastassiades, For Flos Lighting
6. At-home Bar
Made a drink. Enough said.
Bisette Vintage Gucci Ice Bucket
Buster + Punch Rockstar Bar
Fendi Shot Glasses Set
7. Retro
In a year of nostalgia — the revival of Juicy Couture’s tracksuits and Sanrio’s playful fashions — retro decor and furnishings were another way to relive happier times.
Hunting Season Rectangle Table Lighter
Hermès Les Necessaires d’Hermes Cabriolet Chair
Crosley Voyager Turntable
