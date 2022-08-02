×
The Duchess of Cambridge Wears Her Favorite White Suit for a Third Time

Kate Middleton repurposed her 1,945-pound suit for the hot English weather in Birmingham, England.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Prince
The Cambridges during a visit to SportsAid House at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Getty Images

LONDON — It’s a white summer for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate Middleton has taken out her favorite white Alexander McQueen suit for a third time this year as she made an appearance at the Commonwealth Games with Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

The royal couple have been on a sports marathon by supporting local teams. On Sunday, the duke attended the UEFA European Women’s Championship at Wembley stadium to watch England win their first major championship game since 1966 and the duchess lended a winning hand to the Great Britain SailGP team in a friendly Commonwealth race against New Zealand.

On the visit to the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, Middleton repurposed her 1,945 pounds suit for the hot English weather.

She first wore the suit in March during her Caribbean tour with her husband. The royal tour was not met with positive reactions.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak with participants during a visit to the ELEVATE initiative at Brixton House on June 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton re-wore her crisp white suit from Alexander McQueen on a visit to London’s biggest station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument. Getty Images

The duchess re-wore the crisp ensemble to the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument in June on the 70th anniversary of the Windrush migration.

Alexander McQueen has become a reliable choice for Middleton when it comes to her more glamorous official duties, but since turning 40 in January, she has elevated her fashion approach by choosing to champion luxury British designers.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive at SportsAid House during the 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 02, 2022 in Birmingham, England. The Duchess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013, Team England Futures programme is a partnership between SportsAid, Sport England and Commonwealth Games England which will see around 1,000 talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes. (Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte with her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton in Birmingham, England. Getty Images

This summer she has worn London-based Serbian fashion designer Roksanda Ilinčić to the Wimbledon tennis championship’s women’s finals face-off between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina; a white 1,352 pound dress from Emilia Wickstead to the Royal Charity Polo Cup in Windsor; and a white polka dot Alessandra Rich midi dress to the 2022 Royal Ascot.

As circular fashion becomes the industry’s new summer finding, with the likes of Jigsaw and & Other Stories joining the game, Middleton is proving that she understands the sartorial memo.

