The Great Launches Swimwear

The Great designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are expanding their California lake-and-lodge universe into swimwear.

Their first collection, in stores now, includes reversible bralettes, smocked bandeaus, high-rise briefs, cheeky briefs, one-piece swimsuits and rash guards in seaglass florals and army green checks. Also part of the launch, breezy cotton gauze floral and check tanks, maxi drawstring skirts, shorts and pants, coverups and dresses, sun hats, totes and beach towels open up a new resort lifestyle category at slightly lower price points for the contemporary brand.

The designers, who met at UCLA and bonded over bell-bottoms, have been partners in fashion for nearly two decades, from red carpet styling to launching their eponymous Current/Elliott boyfriend denim line with cofounder Serge Azria (which they left in 2012), to creating casual Americana-focused The Great in 2015.

“The launch of swim has been on the horizon for us for a long time; a natural homage to our signature style and adventurous Americana spirit from which The Great is born,” the designers said in a statement. “We wanted to create swimwear and coverups that not only feel comfortable and flattering, but are also effortless and easy to mix, match and pack. The swimsuits are made of recycled materials locally here in Los Angeles, with reversible prints and solids that promise versatility and the opportunity to style it any which way. The coverups are crafted in soft cotton gauze, easy for layering and long summer days, and accessories, like the thick checkered towels and faded sun hats, round out the perfect warm weather wardrobe.”

Later this year, the designers will build on past collaborations with Eddie Bauer to launch their own outdoor category with technical apparel and accessories, and add to their growing four-store retail footprint with the first New York outpost on Broome Street.

The Great Swim, $100 to $250, at The Great stores and website, as well as Shopbop.com.