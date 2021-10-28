×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 28, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

WWD Honors: Miuccia Prada, John B. Fairchild Honor for Lifetime Achievement

Fashion

Giorgio Armani on Dubai, Post-pandemic Realities and Being a Voice in the Desert

Fashion

WWD Honors: Women’s Designer of the Year Rick Owens

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott’s The Great Opens on Abbot Kinney, Plots Retail Expansion

The co-CEOs are aiming to open 12 to 15 additional retail stores in key markets over the next two years.

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The
Emily Current, left, and Meritt Elliott Courtesy/Roger Davis/The Great

L.A. designers Emily Current and Meritt Elliott are extending their California-cozy retail footprint, opening their second The Great store today on Abbot Kinney Boulevard, and putting in place an ambitious plan for growth over the next two years.

Located in a 1,200-square-foot 1910 Craftsman bungalow, The Great may be the prettiest retail store on the Venice, Calif., shopping thoroughfare. And it opens up an expanded view of what the six-year-old contemporary brand is becoming — offering men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, sleepwear, lifestyle and home goods, gifts, as well as a detached friends-and-family guest house, hinting at a possible future foray into hospitality, perhaps.

“It’s never been a retail store before,” said Current of the stand-alone house, a private residence until it was snapped up by Jake Mathews of 9 Mile Investments, who also owns the Waterfront Venice and Winston House. “They wanted somebody who would respect its bones,” she said, explaining how they preserved the original structure, oversize wooden shingles and large wood front door.

Related Galleries

The designers, who met at UCLA and bonded over bell-bottoms, have been partners in fashion for nearly two decades, from red carpet styling, to launching their eponymous Current/Elliott boyfriend denim line with cofounder Serge Azria (which they left in 2012), to creating the casual Americana-focused The Great in 2015.

Sold through 200 retailers worldwide, and their two brand boutiques, The Great has also spun off a number of high-profile collaborations with Pottery Barn, The Honest Company and Goop — and has more to come this holiday season.

“We were dying to get back to shopping again, and back to a creative environment,” said Elliott of returning with another brick-and-mortar. “We discovered our sense of style and friendship running around town and looking in little stores, shopping together for vintage…discovering! So we know there is a value in that still, and we’re focusing on that.”

The co-chief executive officers are aiming to open 12 to 15 additional retail stores in key markets over the next two years, with total revenue forecasted to approach $100 million by the end of 2023. The next store will be at Sportsman’s Lodge on Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

“For the first nine months of 2021, revenue is up almost 75 percent and profitability is up over 60 percent as compared to the same period year over year. For full-year 2021, revenue is projected to increase almost 100 percent year-over-year with profitability growing proportionally over the same period,” said Ryan Meyer, chief financial officer of The Great, which is self-funded and has 50 employees.

While a lot of California fashion may be associated with sand and surf, The Great is more lake and lodge, with a heavy dose of vintage Americana referencing national parks, varsity sports and cottage core romance (the latter being particularly competitive territory with fellow L.A. brands Doen and Christy Dawn, among others).

“Adventure, camping, mountains…we grew up with our dads wearing flannels and Levi’s that we stole, so we’re always wanting to revert back to that familiarity and comfort. And all those things we’ve been searching for in vintage stores all these years — always a leopard coat, always a 1940s floral, always a plaid, always the perfect T-shirt. Those codes haven’t changed,” said Current.

The designers opened the first retail space on Melrose Avenue in 2018. “We were pushing to open more stores before but COVID put a halt on that. But once we reopened, sales exceeded all expectations so we said let’s go,” said Current.

“We have a healthy wholesale business but we realized during the pandemic how much the customer wants to connect with the brand and that we needed to make sure we were articulating that, whether digitally or in a store,” said Elliott.

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The
The Great Roger Davies for THE GREAT/Courtesy Photo

As they did for the Melrose interiors, they tapped designer Brigitte Romanek to outfit the Abbot Kinney bungalow’s original paneled wood walls and ceilings with vintage Italian lighting and brass clothing racks. An original fireplace is a centerpiece, and a hidden nook under the staircase is wallpapered to display the children’s offerings.

In the front and back rooms are the women’s collections, including the designers’ festive holiday log house plaid skirts, Alpine floral blouses, Fair Isle cardigans, and folkloric rose embroidered dresses, as well as The Great’s footwear line of boxcar boots, canyon moccasins and trooper boots.

The expanding men’s collection includes jersey knits, oversize lodge cardigans and vintage Mickey Mouse sweatshirts. (Other vintage items in the store include Converse high-tops, quilts and curated jewelry.)

The knits room displays drawers and shelves full of their rainbow-hued range of cropped, stadium or dropped-rise sweatpants, and boxy, shrunken or slouch sweatshirts, some of them plant-dyed.

A reimagined galley kitchen displays an assortment of homeware and apothecary items, with custom aprons, napkins, pottery and other tabletop from independent makers, including sage and rosemary candles from L.A.’s Flamingo Estate, modernist vases from L.A.-based Lucy Michel, butterfly teacups by Topanga Canyon’s Earth + Element, Turkish towels and vintage serving pieces.

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The
Inside The Great. Roger Davies for THE GREAT/Courtesy Photo

The store is a holiday gifting bonanza, with cooking and design books, small accessories like “Flea Market Money” coin pouches,” tie-dye kits for kids, The Great’s made-in-L.A. linen napkins embroidered with “You Are Great,” bandanas and embroidered ballet flats.

There’s also a backyard garden for entertaining, and an upstairs loft for private fittings and trunk-shows.

Just before the pandemic lockdown hit, the designers launched their biggest sleepwear collection to date. And those soft goods, as well as their trademark sweats, helped the business thrive during the pandemic.

“Like everyone in the beginning, we were terrified, but then we quickly realized we could pivot and be resourceful. We didn’t have to lay anyone off,” said Current, who grew up in Davis, Calif.

“Everyone did a lot of different jobs. We converted our Melrose store into a shipping facility…because of the volume and growth we needed it. And so much of what we do is made in America, so we didn’t have big supply chain issues,” said Elliott, a native of Berkeley, Calif. (Eighty percent of the collection by volume is produced in L.A., which the designers say is always their first choice.)

Their diverse categories of lifestyle product (they make everything from denim to military-inspired twills and outerwear with a feminine twist, to cozy socks and caps, with prices from $20 to $550) has also helped fuel growth, they said.

“We’ve been categorically hedged since the beginning, with the collection, sweaters, shoes, so wherever it goes, we’re there and it doesn’t feel like a fake,” said Current. “And also we’re an omni business, we have retail, d-to-c, wholesale so the levers can push and pull.”

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The
Inside The Great. Roger Davies for THE GREAT/Courtesy Photo

Now they’re looking to step into new categories, build their executive and marketing teams, and open “a lot of stores.”

“So much of the past few years have been about creating great product, and when people find it they’re there and they keep coming back, but we’re finally feeling in the position to build on that,” said Elliott of amping up the storytelling aspect of the brand.

“Well, I think we’ve been authentically sharing our journey rather than creating a narrative that is dreamy and not real. We’re not all barefoot with a basket of flowers. We believe in beautiful storytelling but we’re real women running around doing errands and walking our dogs,” said Elliott.

“Where we’re excited is that we’ve built a brand that you could be wearing head to toe and no one would know, and two people could shop the brand completely differently — really casual or really feminine,” said Elliott. “It feels really inclusive in that way.”

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The
Inside The Great. Roger Davies for THE GREAT/Courtesy Photo

 

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Emily Current and Meritt Elliott's The

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad