The Prince’s Trust and Yoox Net-a-porter Launch Second Collection Inspired by Highgrove Gardens

LONDON — The Prince’s Trust and Yoox Net-a-porter’s new collection, designed by eight students, has been inspired by Highgrove Gardens, the private residence of King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

The collection is exclusively available on Net-a-porter and Yoox beginning Thursday with 50 percent of the RRP being donated to The Prince’s Foundation.

This is the second collection from The Modern Artisan project and features 13 pieces. The partnership launched in 2019 and has been instrumental in advocating for sustainability and fostering young talent.

The collection is the first to align with the Infinity Product Guide using more than 50 percent repurposed material with surplus textile productions and circular design principles. The artisans were provided with five years of Yoox Net-a-porter customer insight data to design for longevity as they put together the collection at the Textile Training Centre at Dumfries House, headquarters of The Prince’s Foundation in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

The students received mentorship from fashion designers and brands, including Gabriela Hearst, Nanushka and Stella Jean.

Each item of clothing is embedded with a digital ID in partnership with EON. Courtesy of The Prince’s Trust / Yoox Net-a-porter

Each item of clothing is embedded with a digital ID in partnership with EON to track how the product was made.

Signature pieces in the collection take cues from topiaries, outdoor furniture and stones inside the royal couple’s gardens, including a silk evening dress with side pleats, a bright yellow cashmere jumper and a checked blanket coat in gray.

“We hope that consumers value fashion differently with a greater understanding of the skill and expertise involved at every stage of the production. Seeing the artisans develop their skills over the course of The Modern Artisan has been a source of pride for everyone involved, and we can’t wait to see the impact they all make in the industry as they enter the next stage of their career,” said Jacqueline Farrell, education director at The Prince’s Foundation at Dumfries House.