The Vamps Take Center Stage in Ben Sherman’s Fall 2021 Campaign

LONDON — Fresh from dressing Team GB, the British Olympic team, for Tokyo 2020, Ben Sherman has moved onto the world of music, tapping The Vamps for its fall 2021 ad campaign.

The four band members — Bradley Simpson, Connor Ball, Tristan Evans and James McVey, who have recently reunited post-pandemic — model the collection, which is called Young Soul Rebels.

The campaign is meant to capture the musicians’ camaraderie during rehearsals ahead of their upcoming U.K. tour, which kicks off on Sept. 4. Rehearsing and relaxing, the images show them reconnecting and playing live music.

As the tour unfolds the band plans to share updates from the road, according to the brand. The Vamps formed in 2012 and have said their rock pop music is inspired by acts including McFly, Ed Sheeran and Mumford & Sons. Their Cherry Blossom tour runs through the month of September.

The Vamps news comes a few weeks after Ben Sherman and Team GB announced they were taking their partnership digital and releasing a series of NFTs on the new TeamGBNFT.com storefront.

As reported, Team GB teamed with NFT commerce provider Tokns to launch the store. Team GB is regarded as the first Olympic team to launch a NFT storefront that is also touted as the first of its kind.

Ben Sherman is an official supporter of Team GB and provided the opening and closing ceremony uniforms for Team GB at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Last month, Ben Sherman unveiled its uniforms for the Olympians in a short film by the British photographer Rankin. The film featured track and field athlete Morgan Lake, diver Jack Laugher and taekwondo athlete Lutalo Muhammad and portraits of athletes Asha Philip, Galal Yafai, Philip Burgess and Lois Toulson.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games partnership marks the second time the team has worked with Ben Sherman, following the Athens 2004 Olympic Games.