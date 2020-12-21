In a turbulent and unforgettable year, roiled by the coronavirus, a racial reckoning and all kinds of economic fallout, fashion soldiered on. We picked 20 (well, technically 21) individuals who stood out. Here’s why:

Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer, Amazon Inc.: Because Because Amazon was ready when COVID-19 supercharged e-commerce. Because the company created more than 400,000 jobs this year. Because he keeps needling other retailers to match Amazon’s minimum wage to $15 an hour, noting “Best Buy and Target have stepped up, and we hope other large employers will also make the jump to $15. Now would be a great time.” Because Amazon’s revenues for the first nine months of the year shot up 35 percent to $260 billion, driving profits up 70 percent to $14.1 billion. Because the web giant swooped into and reset the holiday season, moving its Prime Day shopping event into October. Because Amazon has continued its search for the right luxe format, launching Luxury Stores with Oscar de la Renta in September. Because Amazon keeps chasing fashion from multi fronts, including entertainment with “Making the Cut,” starring Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn.

Doug McMillon, president and ceo, Walmart Inc.: Because the ceo’s been willing to both buy (Flipkart, possibility TikTok) and sell (Seiyu, Asda, its subsidiary in Argentina) as he reshapes the retail giant. Because Walmart’s revenues rose 6.6 percent for the first nine months of the year to $404 billion, pushing profits up 45 percent to $15.6 billion. Because he’s still attracting fresh faces, noting new customers have come in “when we launched pickup and delivery and started to scale it.” Because he’s preparing for the future and not a return to the status quo, noting, “We’re convinced that most of the [consumer] behavior change will persist beyond the pandemic and that our combination of strong stores and emerging digital capabilities will be a winning formula.” Because he’s made the brick and mortar giant a legitimate competitor to Amazon with a multipronged approach that is global and digital and takes advantage of its 11,500 stores.

Brian Cornell, chairman and ceo, Target Corp.: Because he teamed up with Ulta in prestige beauty, creating what he described as “an opportunity for the 30 million people who shop in our stores every week and the same number who shop online, to experience and engage with Ulta Beauty.” Because Target’s third-quarter comparable sales rose 20.7 percent, with digital comps up 155 percent and store comps up 9.9 percent. Because he’s keeping Target in the game with Walmart and Amazon. Because he knows he’s not doing it alone, noting: “As this challenging moment in history continues, we’ve seen the best in our associates. They keep showing up and stepping up. They’re adapting and becoming what we must become to thrive in the next generation of retail. Our leaders are learning and applying new skills at a new pace. We’re grateful for and proud of how they’re bringing our purpose and values to life.”

Bernard Arnault: Because he pulled off the biggest luxury acquisition in history, pocketing Tiffany & Co. despite an acrimonious dispute over the purchase price and management of the jeweler during the crisis. Because LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, his family-controlled luxury group, showed remarkable resilience amid the crisis, rebounding strongly by the third quarter and sending its market capitalization to 250 billion euros, a record on the Paris Stock Exchange. And because he also showed LVMH has heart: It was among the first fashion firms to produce santizing gel (in its Guerlain factories) and face masks (in its Dior couture ateliers and Louis Vuitton production sites.)

View Gallery Related Gallery They Are Wearing: Snow Day Style in New York City

Jamie Salter, ceo, Authentic Brands Group: Because has been able to make the intellectual property play work — at an unprecedented scale, building a portfolio of more than 30 brands drive retail sales of nearly $14 billion. Because he bought Brooks Brothers, Lucky Brand and Forever 21 this year alone. Because he successfully operates both lifestyle and entertainment brands and runs the gamut from uber luxe with Barneys New York to fast fashion. Because he’s assembled — and maintained — a formidable team of partners from private equity backers General Atlantic and Blackrock to mall operators Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners. Because his name is at the top of the list of potential buyers when seemingly any brand goes up for sale. Because he’s still buying, noting this month that: “We can definitely absorb more and the model is very stable at ABG. We have a tremendous amount of cash flow coming in on a monthly basis, we have more than $1 billion on our balance sheet today, either drawn or undrawn, that is available.”

José Neves, ceo, Farfetch, and Johann Rupert, chairman, Compagnie Financière Richemont: Because they broke with industry practice, put rivalry and competition to the side, and did a landmark deal that’s all about cooperation and growing the overall business of luxury and fashion in China. Because they recognized there is strength in numbers, and that European businesses can win in the region if they work together. Because Rupert admitted, “We’re not big enough, or tech-savvy enough, to do this on our own. All of the luxury goods industry combined would have difficulty in fighting giants like Amazon.” Because it was a four-way deal that also involved Alibaba, and Artemis, the investment arm of Kering’s Pinault family, to market their brands more effectively in China at a time when more people are shopping online. Because, after years of uncertainty, the deal gave investors much-needed clarity about the online fashion space, as a whole and reinvented the luxury e-commerce landscape.

Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem Fashion Row: Because she established Harlem Fashion Row in 2007 to support and provide a platform for young Black and Latino designers. Because this year, with the increased attention on Black designers and designers of color and platforms like the Black in Fashion Council and the Kelly Initiative, the mainstream finally caught up to HFR, which has helped designers like Fe Noel and Kenneth Nicholson receive more attention. Because the CFDA/Vogue Common Thread donated to HFR, which was redistributed for the organization’s Icon 360 fund for Black designers and designers of color that was created in May. Because Icon 360 first donated $40,000 to designers seeking relief for COVID-19, and after the CFDA’s grant donation, was able to award over $900,000 to 27 applicants. Because Banana Republic also turned to Harlem Fashion Row for a sustainable design competition, which designer Charles Harbison won and debuted his work at Banana Republic stores and online in September 2020, and Janie and Jack looked to the organization for the launch and runway show for Zhuri James, LeBron James’ five-year-old daughter’s, capsule collection. Ayesha Barenblat, founder and ceo, Remake: Because it’s likely that without her human rights nonprofit Remake and its viral #PayUp fashion campaign launched in April, millions would still be owed by global brands to offshore garment manufacturers in Asia for orders in production or canceled amid the pandemic. Because although not alone in this work, she helped amplify the voices of labor organizers and garment workers when losses fell most severely on their shoulders. Because her pressure tactics paralleled what many more consumers are demanding of fashion brands today: social and environmental sustainability, accountability and transparency.

Aurora James, founder of Brother Vellies: Because she put the retail industry on notice this year, demanding after the killing of George Floyd that all retailers dedicate at least 15 percent of their shelf space to majority Black-owned businesses in the 15 Percent Pledge. Because James noted specifically retailers Amazon, Net-a-Porter and Shopbop in the pledge, and took to social media to call for Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Nordstrom, Hudson’s Bay, Ssense and more to do the same. Because since its establishment, Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Rent the Runway, Madewell and West Elm are among the few to sign onto the pledge. Because James said, “We are all trying to figure out at every level what we can do to help. There are real and serious changes that need to happen across this country. The first thing I’m asking for is economic equality. As a business owner and retailer myself, I’ve seen the devastation black business owners have been dealt. During the pandemic they are the demographic most likely to be closing businesses during this time. If retailers commit, this represents a lot of money and is profitable.”