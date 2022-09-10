×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: September 10, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Industry Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II as Period of National Mourning Begins in U.K.

Eye

Everything to Know About Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral, U.K. National Mourning, New Royal Titles

Business

Raf Simons, Burberry Cancel Shows, Department Stores Go Dark as U.K. Mourns Queen Elizabeth II

How Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed her Business by Becoming a Creative Pragmatist

The designer celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday.

TIBI founder and creative director, Amy
TIBI founder and creative director, Amy Smilovic. George Chinsee/WWD

No one would say COVID-19 was a positive experience, but for Tibi designer Amy Smilovic, who celebrates 25 years in business at New York Fashion Week on Saturday, it was transformative.

During lockdown, Smilovic created an entire philosophy of dressing and being, which she calls “creative pragmatism” (she’s writing a book about it, too), a Tibictionary of her own styling terms to remember when getting dressed, and became an Instagram Live star, increasing the brand’s following to more than 500,000.

She’s garnering thousands of views for her weekly “Style Class,” now in its third season, teaching viewers how to closet purge, find personal style, and wear their clothes multiple ways; has cultivated customers who count, and increased her gross profit by more than 300 percent in the process.

Related Galleries

“It truly is a community of like minded people! Amy, you are a revelation ! I’ve started changing up my wardrobe and investing in a Tibi piece each season. They are always the pieces I go to every time I don’t know what to wear but always feel my best and the most myself,” one viewer wrote in the comments about a “Style Class.”

“Here in Mongolia people don’t know Tibi ‘yet’ but my friends, people I know, sometimes even strangers, ask me ‘how do you put on things like this?'” wrote another.

Smilovic is celebrating her brand renaissance by inviting her customers to New York on Saturday for her first runway show since pre-COVID-19. More than 800 guests are scheduled to attend, coming from as far as Mexico. Some of them have become close friends through direct messaging around the brand’s content.

“Pretty quickly, we were getting 30,000 or more views, and we realized people wanted to have a conversation about anything but COVID[-19],” Smilovic said of her style classes, and finally figuring out social media by just getting in the trenches and doing it herself. “I was able to really be so articulate about who we were and why we designed what we did.”

“We’re a mindset brand,” said company president Elaine Chang, who has been with Tibi for 10 years, of the impact of Smilovic’s creative pragmatism ethos. “We’re not tackling it like the self-help aisle of a book store, but we’re starting to have conversations of where to go with it,” she added, not ruling out a TV show potentially.

“CP [creative pragmatism] is about acknowledging we’re individuals, we have our own thoughts, and they may conflict with others, but that’s OK. The good thing about humans is that from different things you can create something new. If everything is the same, how do you create anything in the world? Amy’s very articulate about that. Customers will ask if she can talk about how to wear a wedge shoe, and she’ll say, ‘I can’t speak on that, that’s not my aesthetic.’ It’s been a thoughtful conversation about here’s our point of view and if you want to be a part of it great. That’s a very different thing than the catch-all ‘listen to your customers,” said Chang.

Restraint has certainly bred creativity at Tibi, which Smilovic founded in 1997 after moving from New York to Hong Kong with her husband. The brand already had one pivot, from feminine and print-heavy to minimalist in 2012. There are 55 employees.

Tibi RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Tibi

Part of the survival tactic during the COVID-19 downturn was to pare down stock keeping units by 60 percent, and home in on wardrobe essentials like crispy nylon cargo pants, fluid trousers, oversize blazers, shirts and crew neck sweaters, often with a slight flourish, like a hole at the back, a cutout elbow, slit neckband or curved legs. Most pieces are priced under $1,500.

The IG Live “Style Class” also helped the brand transition to more direct-to-consumer sales.

“We’re not selling to all those department stores anymore, and the business is just so much more streamlined,” said Smilovic during an interview at her Financial District studio.

It became about finding the true brand evangelists.

“It was knowing that the world was such a big place and that if we just found the ones that really thought similar to us that would be enough,” Smilovic explained. “It’s still not a ton of people, and it’s not every Bravo franchise of a housewife, those are not our customers. We don’t have really broad appeal, but the people that we appeal to, it means so much to them.”

Smilovic has expanded the fundamentals line, or “Without Fails,” as she calls the collection of tube tops, jeans, cashmere cocoon sweaters and more, and encouraged experimentation.

“People would write me and say, ‘I’ve been wearing this for a while, how do I feel new?'” Smilovic said. “And I’m like, oh, try this ring on with it, or take the waistband and turn it under. It’s not about going out and buying something new every time, it really is about taking what you already own and manipulating it in a different way. So that when you do buy something new, it’s very thoughtful and you understand where it is filling a need in your closet.”

Tibi RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Tibi

Of course, a purchase might be purely emotional, too. “I get that and I love fashion, but it’s really giving people the confidence that we don’t have to sell people tons of an item.”

Shoes, including the stretchy Leo bootie and fuzzy faux fur Lola high boot, are a growing category, increasing 124 percent in volume year-over-year, compared to 68 percent in ready-to-wear. But Smilovic is resisting the idea she needs to be in every category.

“I don’t have to be in the business of ironic funny T-shirts,” she laughed, pointing out the “Frosty’s” shirt she’s wearing with her own blazer and jeans is from a restaurant near where she’s from in Georgia. “Not everyone has to like what you’re wearing, but what you’re wearing should give you a feeling,” she opined.

She has 117 wholesale accounts, including a number of multibrand stores such as McMullen, Kick Pleat and Hampden Clothing in the U.S., as well as her own SoHo boutique that opened in 2005.

“Amy has created a collection that empowers women to play with proportions and challenged our clients to rethink traditional staples in their wardrobe,” said Hampden founder Stacy Smallwood. “Clients of all ages seek out the brand for its forward twist on pieces that still function in their everyday lives.”

Smilovic wants to open up new markets internationally, taking her “Style Class” seminars on the road, with one scheduled in Paris at Printemps on Oct. 2.

“Milan and Florence are two of my top five cities on Instagram. I have over 40,000 followers from Italy, and I only sell in one store,” she said speaking about the Europe potential.

Tibi RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of Tibi

She doesn’t want any more of her own stores in the immediate future, but is toying with the idea of pop-ups, following a successful temporary Tibi fit shop on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, where customers could try sizes and place orders. She may also start curating like-minded brands on her website, whether they be fashion brands or something else.

All of it is energizing her for the next 25 years.

“There is nothing that could have happened here without my husband, Frank,” she said of her partner and chief executive officer, who also has a background in marketing. “Luckily, we get along great. I also have Elaine and the best team. Twenty-five years later though, I still can’t believe it. If we hadn’t pivoted in 2020, I think we would have been toast.”

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Hot Summer Bags

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tibi Designer Amy Smilovic Transformed Her

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad