Tiffany & Co. to Make League of Legends’ World Championship Trophy

Tiffany & Co. is upping its trophy game. The jeweler announced Thursday that it will create the League of Legends World Championship trophy, and has entered into a multiyear partnership with the championship’s owner, LoL Esports.

As part of that partnership, Tiffany is redesigning the League of Legends’ Summoner’s Cup.

The new design will be released publicly on Aug. 29. So far, Tiffany would only reveal the trophy’s specs: it will weigh 44 pounds and stand at 27 inches high. The cup, like other Tiffany trophies including those produced for this month’s U.S. Open, was made by artisans in the jeweler’s Cumberland, Rhode Island, hollowware workshop. The League of Legends trophy took more than 277 hours to make.

Tiffany has previously crafted esports trophies, including the League of Legends’ pro league Silver Dragon Cup.

“Creating the Summoner’s Cup is another important moment for Tiffany in the world of esports and an exciting new chapter in our 160-year legacy handcrafting sports trophies,” said Tiffany executive vice president for product and communication, Alexandre Arnault.

Naz Aletaha, the global head of league of legends esports for Riot Games, said of the partnership: “The Summoner’s Cup is a symbol of greatness in esports and the crowning achievement in League of Legends. The teams who hoist it represent the best of our sport — their mastery forever a part of LoL Esports’ history.

“As we looked to build on the prestigiousness of winning a World Championship, there was only one partner we aspired to collaborate with on the Summoner’s Cup. Tiffany & Co. is a storied brand and the preeminent designer of the world’s greatest sports trophies. We’re honored to partner with them to celebrate our past, present and future World Champions.”

The League of Legends world championship is slated for Nov. 5 in San Francisco.