LONDON — The wheels are in motion again at Calvin Klein, which has just hired Tim Coppens as a consultant design director for all the brand’s men wear. The job is temporary, and Coppens is understood to be on contract until the end of the summer.

The move follows a tumultuous 2019 at Calvin Klein Inc., which exited the Collection business and has seen turnover in the ranks of marketing, digital and media — not to mention fashion. Under the leadership of Cheryl Abel-Hodges, chief executive officer, the company is still seeking a creative lead to oversee all Calvin Klein product categories.