×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Willy Chavarria on Design Ethos, Latinx vs. Latine and What True Inclusivity Looks Like

Business

Vuori Sets Aggressive Expansion After $400M Investment

Business

Viva Las Vegas: Chanel Rebuilds at The Wynn

Tod’s, Stanford University Host Conversation on Life in Silicon Valley

The event followed the release of the “Silicon Valley No_Code Life/A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” book published by Rizzoli International earlier this year.

Tod's
Rug Liquidation Company in Palo Alto was the location of one of the first Apple stores. Courtesy Image

MILAN — Tod’s and Stanford University hosted a 90-minute conversation on the nature and evolution of Silicon Valley on Wednesday.

Following the latest project by Tod’s No_Code which was aimed at investigating the daily life in the area, the talk was physically staged at Florentine Palazzo Capponi alle Rovinate housing the Breyer Center for Overseas Studies — which enables Stanford University juniors to study in Italy — with a series of speakers also joining remotely, including Tod’s Group’s chairman and chief executive officer Diego Della Valle.

In his opening remarks, Della Valle underscored the connection between Tod’s No_Code, which he launched in 2018 to blend the brand’s Italian artisanal expertise with research and innovative technology, and the DNA of Silicon Valley.

Related Galleries

“When I thought about the No_Code project, the first image in my mind was Silicon Valley’s mood and lifestyle. This is not a product project but a lifestyle project,” he said.

He further shared his thoughts on how lifestyle in general will evolve, saying that “the next step for a quality life is [having] a light life. To do that, we need super simple but very special products to live. In our case, these are shoes, bags and [apparel], but the idea is that your life fits in your suitcase.”

As reported, the latest Tod’s No_Code project culminated with the release earlier this year of the 192-page book “Silicon Valley No_Code Life/A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” published by Rizzoli International.

Based on a 10-day trip through Silicon Valley at the end of 2019 — just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world — the book is comprised of 128 photos lensed with an analog Rolleiflex camera by Iran-born photographer Ramak Fazel, who was raised between Tehran, Utah and Indiana.

Flanked by Tod’s Group’s men’s collections “Visionary” Michele Lupi, Fazel was part of the panel present in Florence and shared anecdotes behind the collaboration with Tod’s No_Code and his photographs, which demystify and humanize Silicon Valley, offering a new, more everyday perspective on it.

“With No_Code, we were very fascinated about technology and the center of technology in the world, which is Silicon Valley. We were very curious, but from Italy and Europe, it wasn’t very clear which was the real essence and nature of it,” explained Lupi, retracing the beginnings of the initiative. Lupi said the project originated answering to Della Valle’s curiosity about the reality of the area, “what kind of cars people drive there, which restaurants they go to, what they wear and where they live.”

Sharing thoughts and comments on the images in the book, speakers at the event offered a social commentary on the current state of Silicon Valley.

An image from the “Silicon Valley No_Code Life / A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” book.
An image from the “Silicon Valley No_Code Life/A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” book. Ramak Fazel/Courtesy of Tod's

“The American dream, this notion of success…has been so intertwined with Silicon Valley and the possibility that it offers, and in a way, the book and photographs complicate that. They show both the success and status but also the difficulties and ways this dream isn’t fulfilled,” said Elizabeth Kessler, lecturer of American studies at Stanford University.

For one, speakers addressed the discrepancy between the fancy cars and modest housing portrayed in the book, which pointed to “the appreciation of technology and love for the machine that automobiles represent” as well as the “ongoing problem of affording a house in California,” Kessler noted.

The way images were paired in the tome also sparked reflections on what jobs and workspaces look like for different individuals, as represented by an image of a lady preparing dumplings by hand opposed to the photograph of two guys caught in a conversation, exchanging ideas on a project.

Images from the “Silicon Valley No_Code Life / A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” book.
Images from the “Silicon Valley No_Code Life/A Visual Essay by Ramak Fazel” book. Ramak Fazel/Courtesy of Tod's

The relationship with nature, the blurred lines between the concepts of leisure and work and disparities in wealth in the area were additional topics discussed at the event.

“If I think: ‘How could this continue to be a land of innovation?,’ teamwork is another major aspect of this,” added Tom Byers, professor of engineering at Stanford. “The myth is that [Mark] Zuckerberg did it all on his own or [Elon] Musk did it on his own, but it’s just not the case, it’s always a team effort,” he continued underscoring the spirit of generosity and penchant for sharing knowledge that define life in the Valley.

In commenting on a picture of a group of men talking in a parking lot appearing next to an image capturing bumper cars, Byers praised this visual combination as he underscored that “teamwork is not all just a nice and sweet thing, there’s this collision of ideas that can get quite heated, and that’s what I try to create in the classroom.”

Lupi offered another consideration regarding the relationship between the analog and digital worlds. “During our time there, I felt this kind of tension between the two,” he recalled, mentioning how at dinners during the trip the conversations focused not only on technological innovations but were also sparked by guests’ curiosity about Tod’s craftsmanship or Fazel’s analog camera.

“We often consider the analogic as the old world and digital as the new world, but also with No_Code, I felt like the challenge was to find a balance between the two. It’s not one opposite the other,” concluded Lupi.

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Stanford University, Tod’s Host Conversation on

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad