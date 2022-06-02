×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Eye

Going Platinum: Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Stylish Years as Monarch

Business

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox With ‘Tommy Play’ Space

'Tommy Play' features mini games and Tommy Coins to collect or trade for items like belts, helmets with superpowers, and Tommy Jeans garments and accessories.

"Tommy Play" on Roblox
"Tommy Play" on Roblox. courtesy shot.

Tommy Hilfiger is heading deeper into the gaming space.

Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is broadening its presence on Roblox with the launch of  “Tommy Play,” a space for community members to play, share, imagine and socialize. Each month this summer there will be content updates, map expansions on the platform and product launches created in collaboration with Roblox community creators and thought-leaders.

Roblox, the global online platform for shared experiences, has over 50 million users a day, and in addition to Hilfiger has attracted such fashion brands as Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Rebecca Minkoff, Nike, Alo Yoga, and Forever 21.

Reflecting Tommy Jeans’ street culture heritage, the “Tommy Play” space is inspired by Brooklyn, through a deconstructed interpretation that could only exist in the metaverse. There’s  a mind-bending playground, people can jump on a BMX bike to explore a vertical map of the area, and an underground subway system where the walls are covered with graffiti that is custom-created by real-world, Brooklyn-based artists, bridging the physical and virtual worlds.

Related Galleries

The space features mini games and Tommy Coins to collect, upgrade or trade for items like bikes, helmets with superpowers, headphones and Tommy Jeans garments and accessories. The virtual BMX park is a highlight where users can explore the area, learn tricks and engage in bike competitions that are tracked on a daily leader board. Users can also unlock hidden experiences and join scavenger hunts to discover items for their avatar or uncover clues about what’s to come.

The digital product launches were co-created with Roblox creators, newcomers @Martin Rblx2 and @StrapCode, and returning members @Blizzei and @RynityRift. Together, they have reimagined real-world Tommy Hilfiger designers  for the Roblox platform, using Layered Clothing technology for realistic 3D clothing that fits any avatar body type.

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox
“Tommy Play” on Roblox. courtesy shot.

“Roblox shares many of our brand values: inclusivity, diversity, creating and — above all — a focus on community,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’re excited to meet Roblox users on their own terms and enrich their experiences within the platform, in engaging ways that we can’t do with traditional social platforms. Together with Roblox we’re continuing to build this world as we live in it, watching it come to life and co-creating  for the next iteration to come.”

This collaboration builds on its first phase, which launched last December when Hilfiger partnered with eight digital fashion designers from the Roblox community to create and promote a Tommy x Roblox Creators collection of 30 items that people could use to dress their avatars within Roblox, as reported.

 

FOR MORE STORIES:

 Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Tommy x Roblox Creators Virtual Collection

Minkoff Dives Into Gaming World Fronting Livestreamed Esports Event on Roblox

 

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Hot Summer Bags

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad