Tommy Hilfiger Expands Presence on Roblox With ‘Tommy Play’ Space

Tommy Hilfiger is heading deeper into the gaming space.

Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp., is broadening its presence on Roblox with the launch of “Tommy Play,” a space for community members to play, share, imagine and socialize. Each month this summer there will be content updates, map expansions on the platform and product launches created in collaboration with Roblox community creators and thought-leaders.

Roblox, the global online platform for shared experiences, has over 50 million users a day, and in addition to Hilfiger has attracted such fashion brands as Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Rebecca Minkoff, Nike, Alo Yoga, and Forever 21.

Reflecting Tommy Jeans’ street culture heritage, the “Tommy Play” space is inspired by Brooklyn, through a deconstructed interpretation that could only exist in the metaverse. There’s a mind-bending playground, people can jump on a BMX bike to explore a vertical map of the area, and an underground subway system where the walls are covered with graffiti that is custom-created by real-world, Brooklyn-based artists, bridging the physical and virtual worlds.

The space features mini games and Tommy Coins to collect, upgrade or trade for items like bikes, helmets with superpowers, headphones and Tommy Jeans garments and accessories. The virtual BMX park is a highlight where users can explore the area, learn tricks and engage in bike competitions that are tracked on a daily leader board. Users can also unlock hidden experiences and join scavenger hunts to discover items for their avatar or uncover clues about what’s to come.

The digital product launches were co-created with Roblox creators, newcomers @Martin Rblx2 and @StrapCode, and returning members @Blizzei and @RynityRift. Together, they have reimagined real-world Tommy Hilfiger designers for the Roblox platform, using Layered Clothing technology for realistic 3D clothing that fits any avatar body type.

“Tommy Play” on Roblox. courtesy shot.

“Roblox shares many of our brand values: inclusivity, diversity, creating and — above all — a focus on community,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “We’re excited to meet Roblox users on their own terms and enrich their experiences within the platform, in engaging ways that we can’t do with traditional social platforms. Together with Roblox we’re continuing to build this world as we live in it, watching it come to life and co-creating for the next iteration to come.”

This collaboration builds on its first phase, which launched last December when Hilfiger partnered with eight digital fashion designers from the Roblox community to create and promote a Tommy x Roblox Creators collection of 30 items that people could use to dress their avatars within Roblox, as reported.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Gucci Town Arrives on Roblox

Tommy Hilfiger Reveals Tommy x Roblox Creators Virtual Collection

Minkoff Dives Into Gaming World Fronting Livestreamed Esports Event on Roblox