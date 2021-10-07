Tommy Hilfiger to Receive Top Honor at Fashion Awards in London in November

LONDON – Tommy Hilfiger will receive the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2021 Fashion Awards at London’s Royal Albert Hall next month. The awards, which were virtual last year, will return to a live format at the event slated for Nov. 29.

The British Fashion Council said that Hilfiger will be awarded for his “outstanding contribution to the global fashion industry, and his continued commitment to creating an inclusive brand that champions people from all backgrounds and experiences.”

The BFC added that the overall event “will celebrate fashion’s global impact and its role at the intersection of culture,” and that Hilfiger in particular was being honored for his “ever-optimistic vision to break conventions and celebrate individuality.”

The organization pointed to the Hilfiger brand’s Make It Possible project, a sustainability program that looks to create fashion that makes a positive impact on the planet.

Caroline Rush, the BFC’s chief executive officer, said Hilfiger’s brand “brings fashion and pop culture together and his efforts to change the world for the better combined with his tenacity, collaborations and instinct is what truly sets him apart. We look forward to celebrating with him in London in November.”

According to the BFC, the Outstanding Achievement Award recognizes “the overwhelming creative contribution of an individual to the fashion industry, who throughout their illustrious career has constantly shaped and reshaped the fashion world through their innovation and creativity.”

Previous winners of the Award include Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren, Karl Lagerfeld, Anna Wintour, Terry and Tricia Jones and Manolo Blahnik.

The Fashion Awards is a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation which supports emerging creative talent, and promotes the future of the fashion business. The money raised is earmarked for education, grant-giving and business mentoring. In fiscal 2020/21, the BFC said it raised 1.7 million pounds for the BFC Foundation, and its talent support initiatives.