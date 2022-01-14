Tommy Hilfiger Taps Richard Quinn, Martine Rose for Collaborations

LONDON — Tommy Hilfiger’s ties to London fashion are getting stronger, with two big designer collaborations set to bow in September — one with Richard Quinn and the other with Martine Rose.

According to industry sources, Quinn is designing a premium collection that will have its own logo, while Rose is working on a separate project for Tommy Jeans.

It is understood that both collections will kick off a new series of collaborations between Tommy Hilfiger and international designers known as World of Hilfiger.

Spokespeople for Tommy Hilfiger did not return requests for comment on Thursday.

Hilfiger has long been a fan of British fashion and in November he scooped the Outstanding Achievement Award during the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall.

The British Fashion Council at that time described Hilfiger as “driven by an ever-optimistic vision to break conventions and celebrate individuality” and nodded to his partnerships and celebrity endorsements, his efforts to “foster inclusion and diversity in the fashion industry” and to pioneer sustainable initiatives.

Martine Rose presents ‘What We Do All Day.” Courtesy of Martine Rose

The organization went on to describe Hilfiger as one of the most influential fashion leaders of the last two centuries, and “an inspiration” to the future generation.

Hilfiger and his company are certainly reinforcing those values, plucking two of London’s most accomplished talents for the new series.

Quinn, who is known for his florals; flair for subverting couture with elements of punk, and experiments with extreme volumes and striking color, is a major award-winner here.

Last fall, he won Great Creative Briton — a new category — at the Walpole Luxury Awards for his knack for experimentation and internationally acclaimed designs. His striking floral prints adorned the curtains of The Dorchester’s ballroom, where the awards took place, and the Royal Salute whisky bottles that were passed around at the end of the gala evening.

Quinn was also the first recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design. The award is given to an emerging British designer who shows exceptional talent and originality while demonstrating value to the community and/or strong sustainable policies.

The Queen handed Quinn the award at the end of his fall 2018 show, where she was a front-row guest.

The London-born designer established his namesake label in 2016, just after graduating with a master of arts in fashion from Central Saint Martins, benefiting from a scholarship from the Stella McCartney Foundation.

During the most recent Fashion Awards his designs were everywhere: He dressed Kosar Ali, Addison Rae and Ella Balinska on the night. Billy Porter arrived at the event dressed in a black-and-white embellished houndstooth dress, courtesy of Quinn.

The designer also stole the spotlight on stage, outfitting Kylie Minogue and her army of dancers who performed in his signature floral catsuits on the night.

Rose, meanwhile, is known for her chic, eclectic streetwear and work with Demna Gvasalia on Balenciaga men’s wear.

She launched her own collection with a few shirts in 2007 and blends tailoring with streetwear using British youth culture references such as punk and rave movements. She mixes it up with references to her Jamaican heritage, creating an explosion of color and texture.

Rose also made a name with her out-of-the-box fashion shows where she’s embraced everything from a South American market to a cul-de-sac in Camden Town. She has also collaborated on popular capsules and projects with brands including Napapijri and Nike.

Last year, she made a thought-provoking short film to showcase her collection, called “What We Do All Day.” It was rare, attention-grabbing and personal. The film presented snapshots of the at-home lifestyle of 24 characters and friends from across the globe, including her pal Drake.