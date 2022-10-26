×
True Religion Partners With the Fashion Scholarship Fund to Help a Los Angeles Student

For the first time, True Religion signs on with FSF to help an underserved L.A. fashion student develop a career in the industry.

True Religion, the 20-year-old Los Angeles, California, creator of fashion-forward blue jeans and sportswear, is joining forces with the Fashion Scholarship Fund to provide one L.A. student from an underrepresented community the means to pursue a fashion career.

This is the first year that True Religion has partnered with FSF to create the True Religion x FSF Community College Bridge Scholarship.

True Religion will be working with El Camino College, a two-year community college located in the Los Angeles suburb of Torrance, California, to provide financial backing for a student at the educational institution as well support their experience at a four-year degree program. The scholarship will help the student grow their career with mentorship and internship opportunities as well as networking connections.

“I’m extremely proud of this exciting new program,” said Theresa Watts, True Religion’s senior vice president of human resources, diversity, equity and inclusion, in a statement. “Providing these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to young talent in partnership with the Fashion Scholarship Fund is something we hope to continue doing for a long time.”

El Camino College students wishing to apply for the scholarship can contact Vera Ashley, the fashion program professor and FSF faculty partner at El Camino. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 31 and the recipient will be announced Nov. 15.

The winner will be invited to New York City for the annual Fashion Scholarship Fund gala in April 2023.

The Fashion Scholarship Fund works with students from diverse backgrounds and awards more than $1 million in scholarships each year to develop careers in design, merchandising, marketing analytics and supply chain.

“We are pleased to be working with True Religion to identify and support community college talent from underserved communities,” said Peter Arnold, executive director of the Fashion Scholarship Fund. “By identifying and supporting talent earlier in the pipeline and providing a bridge to, and through, a four-year college experience, we can start to address issues of access and equity sooner and give community college students meaningful opportunities to acquire relevant knowledge, skills and pre-employment experiences.”

