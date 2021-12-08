×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel Celebrates Craftsmanship Hub With Pharrell Williams, Sofia Coppola

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Doubles Size of Madison Avenue Flagship

Sustainability

Is ‘Vegan’ Leather Worse for the Environment Than Real Leather?

EXCLUSIVE: Tyler, the Creator Chats Golf le Fleur’s New High-end Direction, Expanding Into Beauty and the Late Virgil Abloh’s Helping Hand

A first look at the new Golf le Fleur, an offshoot of Golf Wang.

Golf le Fleur Pop up
Tyler, the Creator outside the Golf le Fleur pop-up shop in Malibu, Calif., open Friday through Sunday by appointment only. Courtesy/Luis "Panch" Perez

Tyler, the Creator is reintroducing Golf le Fleur.

The fashion brand — his third following releases under Odd Future (his music collective before going solo) and Golf Wang (the skate-inspired label he unveiled in 2013) — has been rooted in collaborations. Now, Golf le Fleur is all its own, offering high-end apparel, footwear, accessories and expanding into beauty — a first for the creative, born Tyler Gregory Okonma.

“It just felt right,” said the music artist, rapper and producer of the new release, calling from home in Los Angeles.

The line includes $200 round collar short-sleeved button-ups; $250 double-pleated shorts; $495 mohair cardigans, and a $1,100 leather jacket (in partnership with Schott NYC) on the highest end, along with $305 loafers and accessories that range from a $35 hair pick to $250 sunglasses.

Related Galleries

Golf le Fleur shop
The Golf le Fleur pop-up shop. Courtesy/Luis "Panch" Perez

Okonma’s signature pastel-centered palette is seen throughout, with a soft blue and orange as the focus, showcased on items, details and packaging. The shades are also the two main colors featured as part of the beauty release, a $55 three-piece nail polish set (“Geneva Blue,” “Georgia Peach” and “Glitter,” $20 each). Along with nails, Okonma unveils a fragrance, “French Waltz,” priced between $40 for 10-ml and $200 for the larger 100-ml bottle. It was developed with CPL Aromas, the international fragrance house headquartered in the U.K.

“It was just mirroring my life,” Okonma went on. “I love perfume. I’ve always loved perfume. So, I was like ‘Man, I want to make a perfume. Yeah, I’ll do it on the Golf le Fleur tag.’”

Describing the scent, he brings up summertime as a kid, the exhaustion and heat felt getting out of a pool. Or being on tour, the sense of adventure, riding bikes while in the middle of nowhere.

“Just relishing in an amazing moment where you feel the freest, and it’s that moment you’re going to remember for the rest of your life,” he said. “That’s kind of what the smell is for me.”

Golf le Fleur fragrance
A first look at the new beauty expansion: nail polish and a fragrance (above), “French Waltz.” Courtesy

Dropping at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 13, the collection will be available on Gold le Fleur’s e-commerce with select apparel pieces found in-store only at the Golf Wang shop on North Fairfax Avenue in L.A. This past weekend, Okonma hosted a special viewing of the line in Malibu, Calif., a Golf le Fleur pop-up that he designed himself. It’s open this Friday through Sunday by appointment only.

“I wanted people to go somewhere,” he said of the location. “I wanted people to get out of the city a bit, travel just a little bit out of their comfort zone, with most stores in Beverly Hills or Hollywood. I was like, ‘Man, we should definitely make people kind of leave.’ And when they get there, it’s either worth it or it was a waste of f–king time. But either way, they’ll feel some type of emotion.”

If Golf Wang was his official entry into fashion, Golf le Fleur, in comparison, has tapped into a world beyond skate culture. Okonma’s first design for the offshoot label was a sneaker in partnership with Converse. He’s since teamed up with a variety of companies, from Lacoste to Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

“Honestly, I think it really just plays into my taste with it,” he said, explaining his initial differentiation between Golf Wang and Golf le Fleur. “I treat [Golf Wang] like my core skate rat, BMX — it’s more T-shirt heavy, more graphic heavy.”

It’s “pure happiness,” he said, when asked about the value of collaborating. “I’m excited on what the end result will be, as a fan…I’m excited to see it in person, and then take a picture of that. That’s what I get from it. And that’s with anything I do. It’s usually just because I’m a fan and excited to see it in person and for it to exist. That’s my number one.”

Golf le Fleur
Golf le Fleur accessories include a $35 hair pick and $250 sunglasses. Courtesy/Luis "Panch" Perez

Like with music, Okonma has created a world that’s distinctively his own in fashion, attracting fans along the way (some who are embracing polos and sweaters for the first time). It’s one where he establishes the rules — there are none, particularly when it comes to adhering to social conventions. He does what he likes.

“I don’t expect everyone to get it,” he said of Golf le Fleur’s higher price point. “Making some of this stuff wasn’t cheap. Some of it is expensive, and that’s why some of these things will be expensive.”

The late Virgil Abloh, the groundbreaking designer who brought streetwear to luxury, helped Okonma source certain materials from Europe, he said.

“I’ve known Virgil for a long time,” continued Okonma. “And when he was doing what he was doing at first I was kind of iffy on it. I’m like, ‘Bro,’ — and over the years we’ve grown a relationship, especially the past few years, and it really bummed me out, the news I got. Some of these Golf le Fleur clothes are made in Italy and are handmade, and do you know who set all that up for me? He did. He was on calls and emails setting this stuff up for me in a world that I didn’t know, schooling me on so much, and [with] the launch, I wanted him there so bad so he could see what his helping hand turned into. It really helped me with this, and I was like, ‘Oh, I wanted him to see it.’ And just be proud of where I’m taking this. But now, I just got to go harder. I just got to really take it there, because I believe he would want to see me continue to get there.”

Looking forward, Okonma hopes to expand into more shops.

“At some point, man, I want to hit a lot of my favorite places in the world and allow them to experience this,” he said. “I think brick-and-mortar is such the move, at least for the apparel.”

Of the new direction with Golf le Fleur, he added: “You know, the target consumer isn’t my fans or my previous customers. It’s for whoever’s going to like it…I don’t expect people who liked my previous stuff to like it and get it and want it. This is its own thing. And I’m super hyped on it, just f–king in love with it. I’m so excited…I want people to live in these clothes. Scratch it up, get a hole in it. Live in these pieces.”

Golf le Fleur
The nail polish line includes “Geneva Blue,” a pastel seen across the entire collection. Courtesy
Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Tyler, the Creator on the New

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Tyler, the Creator on the New

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad