U.K. Designers Spin Salads Into Silk Scarves for Pret a Manger Charity

SALAD DAYS: Three top London designers have forged an unconventional partnership with fresh fast food chain Pret a Manger, which wants its customers to be “well dressed” in the fashion sense — and the salad one, too.

Richard Quinn, Ashish and Daniel W. Fletcher have created limited-edition silk scarves to mark the launch of the chain’s new spring salad boxes and bowls: Miso Chicken & Greens; Tamari & Ginger Aubergine, and Pesto Pasta.

The designs are directly inspired by the salad ingredients.

Quinn’s scarf is covered in purple eggplant, radishes, green leaves and edamame beans, while Ashish’s is awash in the red and orange of tomatoes and peppers, with dashes of basil green.

Fletcher’s could send Peter Rabbit into a swoon with all of the purple cabbage, carrots, broccoli and bits of lime.

Ashish’s silk scarf design for Pret a Manger Courtesy image

Katherine Bagshawe, U.K. food and coffee director at Pret, said the company wants to inspire customers to “reimagine the salad category through the use of seasonal produce, high-quality ingredients and vibrant flavors.”

She said the scarves will help Pret “bring to life” the freshness of its ingredients and create a “well-dressed moment” for customers, and salads, alike.

Pret, like other restaurants and food chains that rely on the lunchtime crowd, is eager to win back customers who are just starting to return to the office, full time or part time, after lockdown.

Richard Quinn ’s silk scarf was inspired by one of Pret a Manger’s new summer salads. Courtesy image

Each scarf is priced at 30 pounds (scarves from these designers’ collections would usually range from 90 pounds to 250 pounds) with all proceeds going to The Pret Foundation. They’ll be sold through Pret’s Instagram Shopify channel starting on Monday.

The Pret Foundation was created more than 25 years ago, and the organization donates freshly made, unsold food every night to people in need in communities near to Pret shops in the U.K. The foundation also oversees nightly charity van runs that deliver food to shelters and charities across London.

The foundation has begun operating a Ukrainian Employment Program for refugees, offering paid employment at the stores, as well as emotional and financial support to families.