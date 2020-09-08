A group of 19 American fashion designers are throwing their support behind the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris presidential campaign, as well as Democratic candidates across the country, by producing a Believe in Better collection that’s currently on sale.

Designers including Joseph Altuzzarra, Tom Browne, Tory Burch, Jonathan Cohen, Carly Cushnie, Kathryn and Lizzie Fortunato, Victor Glemaud, Prabal Gurung, Gabriela Hearst, Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough of Proenza Schouler, Brett Heyman (Edie Parker), Aurora James (Brother Vellies), Thakoon Panichgul, Monique Pean, Joe Perez, Vera Wang, and Jason Wu have volunteered to design products.

The collection, which features a variety of limited edition products, includes shirts, totes, sweatshirts, scarves, face masks, and jewelry. It is available at store.joebiden.com. The collection was manufactured in America by union workers, and retails from $40 to $60.

“We are thrilled to announce this collection of affordable merchandise designed by a diverse group of talented American fashion designers and made in America,” said Rufus Gifford, deputy campaign manager of Biden for President. “We are in a battle to restore the soul of our nation, and we’re seeing Americans across the country come together in a variety of ways to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris because they are the leaders we nee to heal and unite the country. I thank these designers for volunteering their time and talents to help win this election and the hardworking people who brought these designs to life.”

As reported, Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue, will be having a conversation with Jill Biden Wednesday night at 6 p.m., ET, featuring several American designers. Among the topics will be this collection.

“I’m doing everything I can right now to make sure I don’t wake up on November 4 with any regrets, and I hope you are, too,” said Wintour in an email to Biden supporters. “If you’re ready to elect a president and Democrats across the country who can govern, who understand how to get results out of Congress, who can set this country on a path to sustainability — and who put the well-being of others before their own — it’s time to get to work,” she said.

