Ulla Johnson Partners With Archive on Resale Program

Womenswear brand Ulla Johnson has teamed with resale platform Archive to roll out Ulla Johnson PreLoved.

The program aims to “bring personalization and clienteling to the resale experience,” the companies said, adding that the program includes a “Heart’s Desire” feature that lets shoppers put in requests for Ulla’s team to search for “the ones that got away” from past seasons. There’s also “Ulla’s Archive,” which features pieces from the designer’s personal collection.

Sale proceeds from Ulla’s Archive go to Dress for Success — a nonprofit that is dedicated to empowering women.

Ulla Johnson, founder and creative director of her namesake brand, said, “Archive’s breadth of offerings and ease of integration have enabled us to create a one-of-a-kind program that feels authentic to the Ulla brand and that we can continue to grow in the future.”

The Ulla Johnson label is known for custom prints, intricate embroideries and fine tailoring. “The seasonal collections encompass a full range of product categories, including footwear and handbags, sourced and produced worldwide with an emphasis on artisanal and handcrafted processes,” the brand said in a statement, adding that premium denim, which is handcrafted in Los Angeles, launched last fall.

“Ulla Johnson is an inspiring designer who creates ‘future heirlooms’ that are crafted with care and that are meant to live many lives,” said Emily Gittins, chief executive officer and cofounder of Archive. “We’re extremely proud to partner with her to launch a customized resale program that gives shoppers an easy way to buy and sell preloved Ulla Johnson items and, ultimately, help create a more circular fashion economy.”

The Ulla Johnson PreLoved program aims to extend the life of its ready-to-wear pieces and accessories and to “deepen its commitment to making fashion more sustainable and ethical,” the companies said in a statement, noting that the program is initially launching with a peer-to-peer offering that enables shoppers “to easily list their secondhand items and then rely on Archive’s technology to automatically add brand-approved photographs and item descriptions.” Archive said sellers get cash or credit, which they can use toward future Ulla Johnson purchases.

The launch of the program comes as demand for resale continues to grow. For its part, Archive works with brands to create customized, branded resale experiences for consumers that drive conversions as well as to increase customer acquisition and maintain shopper loyalty.

“The company supports a variety of resale models that innovative brands like Ulla Johnson can quickly switch on as they scale their re-commerce programs,” Archive said.

Brands that use Archive’s platform for their resale programs include Oscar de la Renta, The North Face, Sandro, M.M.LaFleur, Marimekko and Cuyana, among others.