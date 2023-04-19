Valentino Reinforces Vintage Project With More Locations, Schools’ Involvement

MILAN — Valentino is expanding the number of partners and involving fashion schools for the third iteration of its Valentino Vintage project.

The initiative was launched in October 2021, when the brand encouraged owners of Valentino vintage pieces to submit them at selected secondhand shops in exchange for store credit to use on new Valentino collections. Last year, the Roman fashion house kicked off the second phase of the project, offering a selection of the Valentino vintage garments collected, as well as some pieces hailing from its archives, at four international secondhand shops it partnered with across Milan, New York, Los Angeles and Tokyo.

Now the brand extended the collaboration to seven vintage stores, confirming tie-ups with Madame Pauline in Milan, The Vintage Dress in Tokyo and New York Vintage in New York and adding The Plaisir Palace in Paris, Rellik in London, Recess in Los Angeles and Janemarch Maison in Seoul to its network.

Inside New York Vintage in New York. Jason Crowley/Courtesy of Valentino

Starting Tuesday, a global Valentino takeover will simultaneously mark these locations via unique Valentino Vintage displays. All activations will run through Sunday, save for the ones in Tokyo and Seoul, where the takeover will be extended to April 30 and May 1, respectively.

To explore archival fashion as a tool for future creativity and involve young talents in the initiative, this year Valentino also partnered with 1 Granary, a London-based education and incubator platform dedicated to young design talents and known for offering them resources and opportunities through content and events and for connecting students across more than 30 fashion, design and art schools.

Janemarch Maison in Seoul. Courtesy of Valentino

In a give-back action, Valentino will donate a selection of five Valentino vintage looks to each associated school in the aforementioned seven cities. These include IED in Milan, Coconogacco in Tokyo, Parsons School of Design in New York, Institut Français de la Mode in Paris, Central Saint Martins in London, Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and ESMOD in Seoul.

Intended to tap into the booming resale and secondhand market while creating loyalty between the brand and its consumers, the Valentino Vintage project builds on the company’s increasing focus on sustainability and environmental issues.

Inside Madame Pauline in Milan. Marco Erba/Courtesy of Valentino

Over the past few years, Valentino has committed to going fur-free starting from 2022 and alpaca-free starting with the spring 2022 season; unveiled the Open for a Change sneaker for men and women made of recycled elements, and joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel corporate program promoted by Air France and KLM to curb its business trips’ carbon footprint. Last year, the company also launched “Creating Shared Value,” a section on its website detailing its conscious-driven business model and pledged to turn off the lights on its stores worldwide after 10 p.m.

The Plaisir Palace in Paris. Francois Guillemin/Courtesy of Valentino

Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, the company has been controlled by Mayhoola for Investments LLC since 2012.