Victoria Beckham Teams With Woolmark on Merino Knitwear Capsule

The collection will be sold at retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Zalando, and La Samaritaine.

LONDON — Victoria Beckham has teamed with The Woolmark Company to launch her brand’s first end-to-end traceable collection of knitwear, which lands on shop floors this week.

The “farm to shop floor” collection is the fruit of Beckham’s time spent judging the International Woolmark Prize in 2012, 2014 and 2016.

Known as Victoria Beckham x The Woolmark Company, the Merino collection is aimed at adults and children and includes polo and crewneck sweaters, V-neck cardigans, gift sets of scarves and hats.

The styles have colorblocking, intarsia detailing and contrast stripes, while colors have been made using a plant-based, natural dye process, and the only technology certified by The Woolmark Company.

Despite the no-chemical process, “the dye creates incredibly vibrant shades through the use of alternative ingredients such as flowers, leaves and berries,” Woolmark said.

The collection launches on Oct. 21 and will be stocked at stores including Saks Fifth Avenue, Zalando, Mytheresa, Harrods, Barneys Japan, La Samaritaine and Hudson’s Bay. The capsule includes a 20-piece adult knitwear collection and 14-piece children’s wear offer. Prices range from $370 to $845 for the adult sizes, and $240 to $255 for the children’s wear.

Beckham’s brand said the environmental impact “has been considered throughout the design process, from sourcing materials to the development, manufacturing, production and packaging of each piece.”

The collection has been made in Pescara, Italy, with renewable and biodegradable Merino wool, which is fully traceable to five Australian wool growers, according to The Woolmark Company.

The Woolmark Company is a subsidiary of Australian Wool Innovation, a not-for-profit enterprise that conducts research, development and marketing along the worldwide supply chain for Australian wool. It works on behalf of about 60,000 wool growers that help fund the company.

Beckham is a champion of traceable, sustainable sourcing, in particular with regard to Victoria Beckham Beauty, which launched with clean formulations and eco-conscious packaging.

The brand provides full transparency on each ingredient used, and the role it plays in the product. The secondary packaging comes from 100 percent post-consumer waste while the shipping materials are recyclable or biodegradable. Products come wrapped in a protective packaging that can later be dissolved under the bathroom tap.

