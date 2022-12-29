×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: December 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Fashion

The Top 10 Women’s Shows of 2022

Business

You Just Bought a Pair of 1880s Levi’s Jeans. Now What Do You Do?

Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

The British fashion designer was responsible for ushering in the punk fashion phenomenon of the 1970s onto the mainstream.

UK fashion designer Vivienne Westwood acknowledges the audience at the end of the Vivienne Westwood Fall-Winter 2022-2023 collection fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on March 5, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)
British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood has died at the age of 81. AFP via Getty Images

LONDON British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, responsible for ushering in the punk fashion phenomenon of the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 81.

During Westwood’s ​​multi decade career, she has defined British fashion with her eccentric designs, style and environmental activism.

The brand announced the passing away of Westwood on Instagram revealing she died peacefully surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better. She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future,” continued the post.

Related Galleries

“Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, ‘Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.’”

“I will continue with Vivienne in my heart. We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling,” said Westwood’s husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler.

Westwood was born in 1941 in Tintwistle, East Midlands of England. By 1958, her family moved to Harrow in the London Borough of Harrow and this is when she showed an interest in fashion by enrolling on to a jewelry and silversmith course at Harrow Art School, now known as University of Westminster, but dropped out after one term.

She had a short stint as a primary school teacher while simultaneously creating her own jewelry and selling it at a stall on Portobello Road.

Westwood met her first husband Derek Westwood in 1962 and married him that same year in a wedding dress that she made herself at the age of 21.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Hot Summer Bags

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

British Fashion Designer Dame Vivienne Westwood Dies at 81

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad