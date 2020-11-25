“We make luxury essentials for both men and women, with a heavy focus on customer experience,” says U.K.-based Vsmine designers Victor Egunlae and Benjamin Adofo. “Each piece from product to packaging has been carefully considered.”

The genderless brand operates with the idea of dressing up for the day, with a mix of loungewear and everyday clothing that’s interchangeable and can be worn by anyone.

Manufactured in England, the designers have better control of the quality behind the garments they produce, with a dual benefit of leaving behind a lower carbon footprint. Their philosophy while creating is to use fabrics that last and to design pieces that aren’t a part of any trend so to be worn season after season.

New items include a heavyweight fleece sweater and joggers, while bestsellers have included a satin-lined wool jacket, quarter zip long-sleeve polos and the Liore jacket, which sold out within its first week online but will be restocked in black and cream colorways just in time for Black Friday.