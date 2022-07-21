Wardrobe.NYC Releases 09 Stretch Collection

This week, luxury concept label Wardrobe.NYC has released its latest collection of women’s summer knit essentials, titled R09 Stretch. Cofounded by Josh Groot and Christine Centenera in 2017, the collection continues the brand’s ethos of offering minimalist, versatile wardrobe capsules with new formfitting, Italian-made cotton-polyamide-lycra blend knitwear styles.

A look from Wardrobe.NYC. Kyle Ford

“Knitwear is a foundation to my summer wardrobe and something we wanted to realize in a clear and concise way,” Centenera said in a statement. “I love knitwear because it travels well, it always looks polished, it’s flexible and adaptable, so [it] can be worn on different body shapes, and in different ways.”

“Stretch introduces new techniques for Wardrobe.NYC; we wanted a matte, dry textured knit that performs, and really holds you in. It took time to develop the right balance between holding shape, making the wearer feel secure, and being comfortable to wear,“ Goot added.

A look from Wardrobe.NYC. Kyle Ford

The four-piece wardrobe, priced at $1,000, includes a knit bandeau, sleeve, back-zip legging and the brand’s debut footwear style — a leather, suede and Neoprene platform sandal — while the eight-piece wardrobe, priced at $2,500, additionally includes a knit cardigan, T-shirt, skirt and dress (both available in mini and midi lengths). Each ready-to-wear style is available in sizes 2XS to XL and is additionally available to be purchased as separates.