By  on February 25, 2020

GREEN MACHINES: A host of European fashion, textile, accessories and beauty brands walked away with accolades for their sustainability efforts at the inaugural Positive Luxury Awards which took place in London this week. Selfridges, Weleda, Nadja Swarovski and Carole Bamford were among the winners, with Bamford accepting the lifetime achievement award.

Positive Luxury described the awards as a “global celebration of sustainability and innovation within the luxury industry” and said it wanted to recognize companies or individuals that are working towards positive change.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers