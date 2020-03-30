Shanghai Fashion Week’s online experiment in partnership with Alibaba’s Tmall came to an end Monday evening. As the first purely digital fashion week, it provides valuable insights and lessons for brands and fashion week organizers around the world to rethink their strategies amid the coronavirus outbreak, especially when fashion weeks over the summer have all been canceled.

Some 150 brands showcased their fall 2020 collections while selling items from the current season via live-streaming to Tmall’s 800 million active users. Over 2.5 million people watched the fashion week’s opening ceremony, and 6 million watched the shows on the first day. Women from the ages of 26 to 35 living in first- and second-tier cities made up three-quarters of the audience.