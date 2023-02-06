New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part One

The women’s ready-to-wear shows are about to get underway in New York, leaving barely any time to digest the men’s shows that just wrapped.

But with more than a few dudes donning skirts and some even getting in on the couture game in Paris, the line between the two is perhaps more fluid than ever.

As is customary, NYFW will kick off with New York Men’s Day on Feb 10. Among those participating are event sponsor Cross-Eyed Moose and Kent Anthony, a graphic artist whose collection will explore themes of, “anatomy, pan-African design and negative space.”

Later on in the week, Alejandro Gómez Palomo of the nonbinary label that bears his surname plans to explore childhood identity and how rummaging through his mother’s towels and silk scarves to dress in shaped his own. “Innocence, lack of gender and prejudice gives free rein to the imagination,” he said.

Reflecting on their own upbringing in the midwest, the couple and cofounders behind Tanner Fletcher are also pushing queer-aesthetics to fore. Their granny-chic attire will feature a cutesy deer motif and plush shearling, a breakout trend this menswear season.

And if the boys were soft, the girls could prove quite tough.

Tory Burch is distorting the obvious tropes of femininity, while Christian Juul Nielsen’s “warrior” woman is gearing up for battle at Hervé Leger.

Also leaning into the idea that fashion can be used as a weapon for success is Theory’s creative officer Jeffrey Kalinsky, who pinned an image of Linda Evangelista to his mood board. “There’s something about a streamlined silhouette juxtaposed with the boxy oversize blazer,” he noted. “It’s the perfect look for navigating the city.”

Here, WWD provides a roadmap for the New York fall 2023 collections. Happy exploring.