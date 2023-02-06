×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘That Radical, Rebellious Spirit Set Him Apart’

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Fashion

Prabal Gurung Creates Goddess Gown for Kelsea Ballerini

New York Fall 2023 Designer Inspirations: Part One

NYFW kicks off Feb. 10 with New York Men's Day followed by a slew of collections that promise to subvert the gender binary.

"When people speak of that ‘New York City energy,’ it is about the vibration that comes from our collective hope. We live through every day in her unfiltered reality, seeking the possibilities of our wildest, most disparate dreams.” — Phillip Lim
“Distorted femininity.” — Tory Burch
"Inspiration. Curiosity. Perspective." — Amy Smilovic
"There’s an image of Linda Evangelista from an old '80s issue of U.S. Vogue that I just love. We mocked it up and put it on our mood board for fall 2023. There’s something about a streamlined silhouette juxtaposed with the boxy oversize blazer worn as a jacket. It’s the perfect look for navigating the city. It’s modern and fresh — just like the Theory woman." — Jeffrey Kalinsky
"Victorian meets '90s punk is the vibe of our fall 2023 collection….We’re also paying homage to our midwest upbringing with a deer scene motif and faux fur and shearling details.” — Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell
View ALL 20 Photos

The women’s ready-to-wear shows are about to get underway in New York, leaving barely any time to digest the men’s shows that just wrapped.

But with more than a few dudes donning skirts and some even getting in on the couture game in Paris, the line between the two is perhaps more fluid than ever.

As is customary, NYFW will kick off with New York Men’s Day on Feb 10. Among those participating are event sponsor Cross-Eyed Moose and Kent Anthony, a graphic artist whose collection will explore themes of, “anatomy, pan-African design and negative space.”

Later on in the week, Alejandro Gómez Palomo of the nonbinary label that bears his surname plans to explore childhood identity and how rummaging through his mother’s towels and silk scarves to dress in shaped his own. “Innocence, lack of gender and prejudice gives free rein to the imagination,” he said.

Related Galleries

Reflecting on their own upbringing in the midwest, the couple and cofounders behind Tanner Fletcher are also pushing queer-aesthetics to fore. Their granny-chic attire will feature a cutesy deer motif and plush shearling, a breakout trend this menswear season.

And if the boys were soft, the girls could prove quite tough.

Tory Burch is distorting the obvious tropes of femininity, while Christian Juul Nielsen’s “warrior” woman is gearing up for battle at Hervé Leger.

Also leaning into the idea that fashion can be used as a weapon for success is Theory’s creative officer Jeffrey Kalinsky, who pinned an image of Linda Evangelista to his mood board. “There’s something about a streamlined silhouette juxtaposed with the boxy oversize blazer,” he noted. “It’s the perfect look for navigating the city.” 

Here, WWD provides a roadmap for the New York fall 2023 collections. Happy exploring.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Hot Summer Bags

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

What to Expect for NYFW: Gender Fluidity and Strong Silhouettes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad