MILAN — “We need to stand together and keep on promoting synergies in the fashion industry and in our city as well,” said Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala opening the White Milano trade show on Feb. 20, just one day before the coronavirus outbreak hit a town outside Milan, disrupting the tail end of fashion week and the events connected to it.

The first three days of White showed a number of visitors in line with last February’s edition, organizers said: foreign buyers were increasing by 9 percent, while Italian ones were showing a stable trend. But the media hurricane following the coronavirus in Italy and the following decisions taken by Italian institutions caused a sharp drop in visitors. Impacted by these moves, visitors fell to 20,757 from 25,256 last February, recording an 18 percent decrease in the last day of the show alone, Feb. 23.