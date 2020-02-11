LONDON — Who What Wear, the California-based fashion and shopping platform, is expanding its retail arm in London with dedicated apparel, footwear and accessories collections, WWD has learned.

Debuting this month, Who What Wear will launch its apparel exclusively with Zalando for three months, and footwear in-store and online exclusively with Selfridges, until Feb. 17. Afterward, footwear will also be made available on Asos and Zalando.