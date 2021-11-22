×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Accessories

EXCLUSIVE: Tiffany & Co. Unveils Most Expensive Design in Its History

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: JW Anderson to Show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week in January

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

In an exclusive interview, CEO Cédric Charbit explains why Balenciaga is staging its first event in China with a presentation of its couture collection.

PARIS Chinese clients were unable to travel to Paris for Balenciaga’s triumphant return to haute couture in July, so the house instead brought its most exclusive creations to Shanghai for a five-day event that kicked off on Friday.

It marks the first time that Balenciaga has staged an event in Mainland China, and also the first time the couture collection has been shown outside of Paris, reflecting the strategic importance of the territory, where Balenciaga has 39 stores and a cult following among fashion-conscious consumers, according to chief executive officer Cédric Charbit.

“It’s a strong signal,” he told WWD in an exclusive interview. “The influence of China is everywhere — aesthetically, economically, culturally and in fashion — so it was important for us to be present in this market with the top of the pyramid in terms of Balenciaga’s offer.”

Related Galleries

The brand is riding high after registering a daily record for sales worldwide last Monday for the launch of its Hacker Project, featuring pieces that reinterpret the codes of fellow Kering-owned brand Gucci. The capsule collection was sold in 14 pop-ups in Mainland China, logging strong sales in Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan.

Due to the ongoing travel restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, neither Charbit nor creative director Demna Gvasalia were able to attend the couture presentation at the Tank Shanghai museum.

“As China isn’t able to travel to Europe, either, I felt it was our duty to bring the Balenciaga 50th couture collection there,” the designer, who has announced he wants to be known by his first name only, said in a statement.

“I’m proud to share with China this very important moment celebrating the culture, craftsmanship and heritage of Balenciaga in an exhibition featuring my first couture collection,” he added.

Charbit noted that with less than 15 years’ presence in the market, Balenciaga is a relative newcomer to China, meaning that its communications have focused mainly on the artistic vision of Demna, who arrived in late 2015.

The Balenciaga couture installation at the Tank Shanghai museum.
The Balenciaga couture installation at the Tank Shanghai museum.

Now the brand is ready to talk about its 104-year history. The invitation-only museum exhibition included an environment inspired by Balenciaga’s recently restored historic couture salon and atelier at 10 Avenue George V in Paris: think beige drapes, pale carpet and sculptural furniture.

In a dramatic circular showroom space, 18 looks from the collection presented in July were displayed alongside an outfit created exclusively for the event. A further 11 looks could be found in a bespoke dressing suite consisting of a salon for clients to view pieces; a walled-off podium for taking measurements, and a changing area.

“The set design is highly experiential and immersive, very monumental and spectacular, yet also highly intimate,” said Charbit. “The importance of Balenciaga in China is such today that it’s important to view the brand afresh within its global context, encompassing both the contemporary aspect, and also our origins.”

While he declined to disclose figures, the executive indicated the Chinese market is on fire.

“It’s the country that’s seen the strongest growth at Balenciaga since my arrival,” said Charbit, who took over in 2016. “It’s a leading market both in terms of size and revenues, but also from a qualitative perspective. Our community is extremely sophisticated. It’s the country that has the highest share of ready-to-wear.”

Accordingly, Balenciaga chose China to unveil the first store worldwide featuring its new retail concept. The two-story flagship at the IAPM mall in Shanghai, spanning more than 7,500 square feet, carries women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear and children’s clothes.

The Pia Camil installation at the Balenciaga store in Shanghai's IAPM mall.
The Pia Camil installation at the Balenciaga store in Shanghai’s IAPM mall.

“It’s our biggest store in China,” said Charbit, who praised his local teams for their capacity to execute the most advanced aspects of the brand’s strategy.

“This concept is very interesting because it’s both extremely raw, and at the same time very luxurious,” he said of the store design, which blends raw concrete, exposed ceilings and fluorescent strip lighting with sleek display units and a striking red installation by artist Pia Camil.

“Since Demna and I arrived, I’ve seen Chinese audiences connect instantly to his creative vision. I’ve found it outstanding to see the level of sophistication of the clientele, their connection to the ready-to-wear, and their response to the unconventional and unique side of our creative proposition,” he added. “The performance of Balenciaga in China is dazzling.”

Having increased its store network from seven to 39 in five years, the brand will now focus on honing its presence by optimizing the size and location of its boutiques. With a two-day couture preview, and three days of fittings with one-on-one appointments, the Shanghai event is designed to deepen the brand’s relationship with its top customers.

Charbit said the women’s and men’s haute couture collection, the first since founder Cristóbal Balenciaga retired 53 years ago, immediately resonated with the brand’s clients worldwide.

“We’ve seen extremely strong interest from both men and women of all ages, and quite unexpectedly, both a classic couture clientele but also celebrities and collectors,” he said. “People are interested in our heritage and craftsmanship but also in the fact that this comeback is historic, so anyone who’s interested in fashion and its history understands the importance of this presentation.”

The Balenciaga couture team in Paris trained experts in Shanghai to take clients’ measurements and explain the history of each outfit. “It’s extraordinary what you can pass on remotely. Everything was done by video call,” Charbit said. “The know-how and the capacity to understand each other was quite natural.”

The Balenciaga couture installation at the Tank Shanghai museum.
The Balenciaga couture installation at the Tank Shanghai museum.

SEE ALSO:

Inside Balenciaga’s Couture Comeback

Everything to Know About Cristóbal Balenciaga

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

 

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why Balenciaga Brought Its Couture Collection

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad