×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

Protests Erupt in Italy as LGBTQ Protections Under Threat — What Fashion Is Saying

Alessandro Michele, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Donatella Versace and Riccardo Tisci are among the personalities being vocal about what is happening in Italy.

Pierpaolo Piccioli
Pierpaolo Piccioli Stephane Feugere/WWD

MILAN — A wave of protests in Italy are not dying down amid public outcry over LGBTQ rights and protections — and fashion players are speaking out.

Thousands of people gathered in Milan and Rome on Thursday to protest against the decision of Italy’s Senate to block the “DDL Zan,” a bill against homotransphobia, which would have extended passages of the penal code that already punishes discrimination and violence based on racial, ethical and religious beliefs to also include sex, gender, sexual orientation and gender identity, as well as disability.

The bill has been at the center of the public discussion over the past year, as its passage by the Senate has been repeatedly delayed for months and its content has faced fierce opposition by right-wing parties.

On Wednesday, indignation sparked in the country as the Senate not only voted down the bill — therefore rejecting the designation of discrimination and acts of violence against the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities and women, as hate crimes — when part of the political class loudly exulted for having managed to nix it.

Related Galleries

The triggering videos of the moment immediately spread on social media, sparking strong reactions and mobilization as in 24 hours associations for LGBTQ rights, including Arcigay, Sentinelli and Coordinamento Arcobaleno, invited crowds to take their disappointment to the streets.

The fashion world immediately reacted and Italian designers including Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, Roberto Cavalli’s Fausto Puglisi and MSGM’s Massimo Giorgetti took part and shared images of the demonstrations in Rome and Milan. Many more, such as Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele, Donatella Versace, Riccardo Tisci and GCDS’ Giuliano Calza, also used their respective personal Instagram accounts to get vocal about what is happening in the country.

An Instagram story about protests in Rome on Thursday, shared by Pierpaolo Piccioli.
An Instagram story about protests in Rome on Thursday, shared by Pierpaolo Piccioli. @pppiccioli

A picture posted by Michele right after the Senate’s decision read: “It’s a very sad day for Italy. Shame on those who, today, decided not to encourage the birth of a more inclusive society. Shame on those who, today, applauded the rejection of basic human rights.”

Nearly 1,400 comments piled up under the post, including reactions from fellow designers like Marc Jacobs, Simon Porte Jacquemus and Roger Vivier’s creative director Gherardo Felloni, among many others.

Piccioli borrowed words from Italian film director and poet Pier Paolo Pasolini to express his feelings in content on Instagram.

In a post, Piccioli appears with “DDL ZAN” written on his hand and poses in front of a led light banner with Pasolini’s quote “Non vogliamo essere subito già cosí senza sogni,” which translates in English as “We don’t want to be already without dreams like this.”

“The DDL Zan is a law that protects the dignity of every individual, and those who applauded today applauded a failure of the morality of this country. It’s a strong signal, and strong must be the change we hope for to meet a future where people, all, are at the center of the world. I am here, I will not move, I will use my voice even louder than before. My country is not the one who applauded today but the one who will lead the change tomorrow,” read part of the caption flanking the image.

Portrayed in the same pose as Piccioli, with her hand raised, Versace wrote: “It was deeply painful to witness what happened in the Italian senate yesterday, especially at a time when the world is celebrating inclusiveness, the rights of LGBTQIA+ people, women and minorities of all kinds. The loss of #ddlzan is a defeat that affects us all. As an Italian citizen, I am ashamed of this. I will never stop lending my voice and giving my support to creating a just and fair society.”

While the image got reactions from the likes of Christopher Kane and Ricky Martin, Versace also shared the video of the Senate cheering for having blocked the bill in an Instagram story, captioning it “Heartbreaking to watch. This is not the example to follow.”

The same footage appeared on the profiles of other designers. Piccioli flanked it with another Pasolini quote that read: “T’insegneranno a non splendere. E tu splendi, invece,” in English, “They will teach you not to shine. And you shine, instead.”

Riccardo Tisci included an extensive caption in an Instagram post, writing: “Thanks to a certain political class, we have lost the opportunity to be a civil state, we have lost the opportunity to be a civilized people. They succeeded, they ditched the DDL Zan, a law that concerned the civil rights of all, and this was not enough, they also rejoiced for having succeeded, for having denied to those discriminated not to be so anymore. And this you call it victory?

“I strongly dissociate myself from this victory, screaming at it with all the breath in my [lungs], I dissociate myself from those Italian politicians, I dissociate myself from those people who feel represented by that political class, I dissociate myself from that Italy. A political class that fails to grasp the urgency of the present is destined to bury its nation, and today the present is called rights for all,” Tisci wrote.

“These are the Italian senators enjoying making this country a retrograde one, where LGBTQ youth has no value. Still, they’re paid by any color’s taxes,” offered Calza, while Sansovino 6’s artistic director Edward Buchanan wrote “Fascism in Italy is alive and well.…Italy is not interested in protecting LGBTQ folks.”

Giorgetti commented on the situation through a lengthy Instagram caption under a picture of an installation with the lettering “Where do we go from here?”

“I posted this same artwork almost six months ago: At the time, it was intended to be a message of encouragement and hope, today it is a photograph of a dark moment, of a defeat. What happened yesterday in parliament should make us question many points: How much work still needs to be done, the distance between the part of the world that we see on social networks, “our” social networks, and other places in society that we often cross distracted or choose not to see,” read part Giorgetti’s caption.

Continuing, he wrote: “If in the last decades we have had victories, rights and progress it is not thanks to the institutional politics that was ‘forced’ to recognize us when it could not be done otherwise. It is thanks to those who have chosen to live their lives with courage, taking the risk of being themselves, even without protection. It belongs to those who wanted to teach new things to those close to them, their friends and family, overcoming the fear of being rejected. Of those who, with their testimony, wanted to expose themselves to show a way. From them (from us) we can start again, from a horizontal movement that will not stop, even if they have stopped a law. From them (to us) will come the change we deserve. It is only a matter of time: The future is not written.”

The post shared by Massimo Giorgetti of MSGM
The post shared by Massimo Giorgetti of MSGM. @massimogiorgetti

While other demonstrations are planned to be held across Italy over the weekend, the protests on Thursday exemplified the fracture and distance between the political class and the people, and highlighted the increasingly deep cultural gap between part of the older generations and youth in the country, also fueled by the different media and sources of information they turn to.

As reported, the DDL Zan bill was at the center of a case that involved Italian rapper Fedez earlier this year. In a speech during a televised concert, Chiara Ferragni’s husband condemned homophobia and accused the Lega Nord right-wing party for obstructing the bill, as well as the attempt of censorship by national TV broadcaster Rai.

Piccioli, Versace and Giorgetti were among the fashion personalities already showing support to the bill as well as Fedez in the aftermath of his speech.

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Italian Fashion Designers Are Speaking Up

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad