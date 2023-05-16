×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 16, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Bally, Rhuigi Villaseñor Part Ways

Fashion

Alicia Vikander and Nicolas Ghesquière Talk Cannes and Fashion Synergy

Accessories

Grace Wales Bonner on Her Expansion Into Accessories

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

The fashion designers spoke during a panel hosted by Marist College’s fashion program.

Vanessa Friedman, Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour and John Bartlett
Vanessa Friedman, Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour and John Bartlett. Zachary Gawron/Marist College

Fashion designers Willy Chavarria and Hillary Taymour took the stage Monday night during a panel discussion hosted by Marist College’s fashion program where they discussed the state of the fashion industry and staying true to their missions.

Moderated by The New York Times fashion director and chief fashion critic Vanessa Friedman and Marist College’s director of fashion program John Bartlett, the designers spoke to a room of alumni and students, giving insight into their own businesses and how they’ve navigated the fashion industry.

“In 2009, I was really lucky to start a business in fashion school and it took off naturally,” said Taymour, who is the creative director of fashion label Collina Strada. “I’m still lucky for it to be continuing naturally with this successful small business. I’m happy that it’s a sustainable small business, but I’m very aware of the industry because everything is very grow, grow, grow. I don’t think that’s the way for me. I think to be happy with the art you’re making and being able to speak to the audience that you want to speak to and having a narrow vision works for me.” 

Related Galleries

Taymour spoke about how despite challenges in the industry, she remains committed to creating a sustainable and eco-friendly fashion brand because she believes it’s the right thing to do. 

Chavarria also spoke about staying true to one’s values during the panel, stating that supporting social justice issues has always been a core part of his namesake label. 

“My own past growing up as a queer person of color in a small town and having a family that was part of the Civil Rights Movement and being very aware of these factors that hold people down — I guess I had been in the industry long enough that I was like, everyone is out for themselves here and there’s not a lot of good,” he said. “I was only going to do something if there was some good, otherwise I would open a bakery or something.” 

During the question and answer portion of the panel, an audience member referenced the designers’ mission of staying true to their values and asked how they communicate that to their customers and following.

“You have to align yourself with as many organizations as there are that have the same philosophy of creating change through fashion,” Chavarria said. “For me, it’s just being so convinced with yourself and your own mission that you include that in anything that you do.” 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Hot Summer Bags

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Willy Chavarria, Hillary Taymour Talk State of the Fashion Industry

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad